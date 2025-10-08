Kansas Basketball Announces Time for Exhibition Game Against Louisville
While times are still being finalized for the Kansas Jayhawks’ upcoming basketball season, the team announced that they have finalized their time for their exhibition game against Louisville.
On October 24, the Jayhawks will travel to face off against the Louisville Cardinals. The tip-off will take place at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on the ACC Network.
Although the Jayhawks tend to start the season off against mid-major programs, this will be a great test to see where they are heading into the official season. This Cardinals’ team is a very experienced and competitive program.
Louisville returns a few key veterans in Kasean Pryor and J’Vonne Hadley, and brought in the No. 6 overall player in the country and the No. 2 point guard in the country, Mikel Brown Jr.
Brown is an athletic guard who finds himself making plays all over the floor. He is dangerous when the ball is in his hands, and it will be fun to see him go head-to-head with Darryn Peterson.
Another key get in the offseason was Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely. These were important players to bring in for Pat Kelsey after the Cardinals lost their top three scorers in Terrence Edwards Jr., Chucky Hepburn, and Reyne Smith.
For Kansas, this is an opportunity to showcase to fans what they can expect for the year. Fortunately for this year’s team, the only direction is up, as last year in Fayetteville, the Jayhawks were throttled by the Arkansas Razorbacks. Although it seemed like an off game, it slowly became a consistent viewing once the regular season hit.
There are a lot of high hopes for this year’s Jayhawks team, as it will be a brand-new one. The style of play will be exciting and very different from last year’s. This team should compete on both sides of the floor, bringing energy all over the court.
It is also in favor of the Jayhawks as they are led by the uber-talented player in Peterson. Bill Self brought in several veterans from the transfer portal to form a solid team of young talent, combined with veteran play.
Many college analysts appear to feel better about this Jayhawks team as well, and believe they will have a better overall season compared to the last two disappointing seasons.
After all the hype and anticipation for Kansas, mainly about finally seeing Peterson perform, it will finally be put into live action in just a few weeks.