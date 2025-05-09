KANSAS

Where Kansas Basketball Ranked Among Big 12 Teams in 2025 NCAA APR

Among all the Big 12 schools, where did the Kansas men's basketball team rank in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate?

Pete Fiutak

Jan 18, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks mascot joins students in the stands to watch part of the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The NCAA Academic Progress Rate might is a bit more important in college football than it is for basketball - it can be a tie-breaker when it comes to bowl bids. But it still matters.

What is the APR? It's a ranking and rating of academic eligibility and staying in school - there's a bigger breakdown here, if you're interested.

For basketball teams it's a little easier than it is for football - fewer players to help get through classes - but on the flip side, if just one player is out, that crushes the overall score.

Have a low enough score - all the Big 12 schools are more than fine - and there can be penalties and even a post-season ban.

After finishing No. 1 among Big 12 schools last year, where does Kansas men's basketball rank among the Big 12 schools? The highest possible score is 1000.

16 Baylor Bears

NCAA APR: 943
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 16

15 Kansas State Wildcats

NCAA APR: 946
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 14

14 Texas Tech Red Raiders

NCAA APR: 957
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 12

13 Arizona State Sun Devils

NCAA APR: 963
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T2

12 Utah Utes

NCAA APR: 966
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 5

11 TCU Horned Frogs

NCAA APR: 963
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 13

10 UCF Knights

NCAA APR: 972
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 15

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys

NCAA APR: 977
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 10

8 BYU Cougars

NCAA APR: 979
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 8

T6 West Virginia Mountaineers

NCAA APR: 988
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T6

T6 Iowa State Cyclones

NCAA APR: 988
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 11

T3 Kansas Jayhawks

NCAA APR: 994
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 1

T3 Cincinnati Bearcats

NCAA APR: 994
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T2

T3 Arizona Wildcats

NCAA APR: 994
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T6

2 Colorado Buffaloes

NCAA APR: 995
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 9

1 Houston Cougars

NCAA APR: 1000
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T2

