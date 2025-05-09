Where Kansas Basketball Ranked Among Big 12 Teams in 2025 NCAA APR
The NCAA Academic Progress Rate might is a bit more important in college football than it is for basketball - it can be a tie-breaker when it comes to bowl bids. But it still matters.
What is the APR? It's a ranking and rating of academic eligibility and staying in school - there's a bigger breakdown here, if you're interested.
For basketball teams it's a little easier than it is for football - fewer players to help get through classes - but on the flip side, if just one player is out, that crushes the overall score.
Have a low enough score - all the Big 12 schools are more than fine - and there can be penalties and even a post-season ban.
After finishing No. 1 among Big 12 schools last year, where does Kansas men's basketball rank among the Big 12 schools? The highest possible score is 1000.
16 Baylor Bears
NCAA APR: 943
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 16
15 Kansas State Wildcats
NCAA APR: 946
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 14
14 Texas Tech Red Raiders
NCAA APR: 957
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 12
13 Arizona State Sun Devils
NCAA APR: 963
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T2
12 Utah Utes
NCAA APR: 966
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 5
11 TCU Horned Frogs
NCAA APR: 963
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 13
10 UCF Knights
NCAA APR: 972
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 15
9 Oklahoma State Cowboys
NCAA APR: 977
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 10
8 BYU Cougars
NCAA APR: 979
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 8
T6 West Virginia Mountaineers
NCAA APR: 988
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T6
T6 Iowa State Cyclones
NCAA APR: 988
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 11
T3 Kansas Jayhawks
NCAA APR: 994
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 1
T3 Cincinnati Bearcats
NCAA APR: 994
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T2
T3 Arizona Wildcats
NCAA APR: 994
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T6
2 Colorado Buffaloes
NCAA APR: 995
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: 9
1 Houston Cougars
NCAA APR: 1000
2024 Big 12 APR Rank: T2