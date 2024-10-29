Kansas Basketball Sensation Selected for Prestigious Award Watch List
Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas' decorated sixth-year senior, continues to stack offseason accolades as the 2024-25 season quickly approaches.
Harris is one of 20 players named to the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list. The Cousy Award, named in honor of legendary Boston Celtic Bob Cousy, has recognized the top point guards in college basketball since 2004.
Harris has been a mainstay with the Jayhawks since arriving from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, MO. He was a starter on the 2022 NCAA National Championship team and is a three-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team honoree.
Last season, Harris ranked second in the Big 12 and 12th in the country with 6.5 assists per game. He also led the Jayhawks with 50 steals. Harris is a sticky on-ball defender and court general who can drain threes when needed.
Additionally, Harris was recently ranked No. 37 on ESPN's list of the top 100 returning players in college basketball.
Last year, Harris was a midseason addition to the watch list for the Cousy Award, which was ultimately won by Kansas State's Markquis Nowell. Harris will have a chance to join Frank Mason III in 2017 as the only Jayhawks to ever win the Cousy Award.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Will Elite 2025 Five-Star Darryn Peterson Choose Kansas Basketball?