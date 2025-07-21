Kansas Basketball: Bill Self Reveals Date for This Year’s Late Night in the Phog
The date for this year’s Late Night in the Phog has been set for Oct. 17, according to a social media post from Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self.
This will be the 41st edition of the coveted annual event which first started in 1985 under former KU coach Larry Brown. Back then, the event was referred to as “Late Night with Larry Brown” when the team would host an open practice and scrimmage for Jayhawk fans starting just after midnight (in compliance with NCAA rules) to kick off the season.
Today, the event combines basketball and entertainment as a way to get fans excited for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
There are opportunities for students to win prizes, player skits and competitions, scrimmages from both teams, and a musical headliner to cap off the night (this year’s entertainer is yet to be announced).
Late Night is also a popular night to welcome some of KU’s top high school basketball prospects to Lawrence. It’s seen as a major recruiting tool for the hoops programs as KU’s fan support and tradition (especially in the form of the famous Dream On video) is always on full display.
The event will serve as the first real taste of Allen Fieldhouse as players for KU freshmen Darryn Peterson, Paul Mbiya, Kohl Rosario, and several other KU newcomers.
A week later on Oct. 24, the Jayhawks will travel to Kentucky for their first exhibition match of the 2025-26 season against the Louisville Cardinals inside the KFC Yum! Center.