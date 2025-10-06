Kansas Stays Hot on Recruiting Trail with Commitment from Davion Adkins
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self continues his hot streak on the recruiting trail after landing his fourth commitment in just the past week.
In front of a live, national audience on ESPN2 on Sunday night, 2026 four-star center Davion Adkins committed to Self and the Kansas Jayhawks during halftime of the Dynamic Prep vs. Notre Dame game.
The game was part of the Border League Tournament in Las Vegas which Adkins’ Prolific Prep team played in earlier in the night. Adkins transferred to Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for his upcoming senior season of high school basketball after previously playing for Faith Family Academy in Dallas, Texas, but was unable to participate in tonight’s game after having emergency surgery for a sports hernia this weekend.
Adkins, a 6-foot-9 left-handed center, picked KU over a trio of finalists which included KU, Houston, and Rutgers. He is rated as the No. 34 player overall in the 2026 class and the No. 3 player at his position, according to 247Sports.
Adkins is known for his athleticism and ability to protect the rim with his 7-foot-2 wingspan.
On the AAU circuit this summer, Adkins averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. At the NBPA Top 100 Camp that took place in June, Adkins averaged 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game.
Adkins’ shot blocking presence is something KU could desperately need if sophomore Flory Bidunga leaves for the NBA Draft after this upcoming season. The depth at center is thin for the Jayhawks with only freshman Paul Mbiya listed at center on this year’s roster and no others committed besides Adkins at this point.
Adkins’ commitment brings the 2026 class to three after KU landed recent commitments from five-star point guard Taylen Kinney and four-star small forward Trent Perry this past week. Self also landed a verbal commitment from 2027 four-star Javon Bardwell this week, who could potentially reclassify to 2026 and make this class an even stronger one.
With or without Bardwell reclassifying, Adkins’ commitment should immediately solidify KU’s class as one of the top 10 in the country when it’s all said and done. It’s a balanced group with talented guard play, athleticism, scoring, and skill.
This string of commitments is an encouraging sign that Self and his staff still have the chops to compete among the best when it comes to recruiting.
It’s not easy this day and age with NIL deals, the transfer portal, and tampering between coaches and players – but Self has shown this week he’s still one of the best in the business at landing the most talented recruits in the country.