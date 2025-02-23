Kansas Basketball Dominates Oklahoma State With 32-point Win
No. 23 Kansas Basketball dominated Oklahoma State in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday winning 96-64. From beginning to end it was Jayhawks, and the 32-point victory has to have Kansas fans feeling good after its recent struggles.
The Jayhawks finished with 10 players contributing to the teams 96 points, including strong performances from Dajuan Harris Jr. and David Coit.
In the first half, Kansas drew blood first on a Harris Jr. made jumper with 18:41 to go. After some sloppy play with four turnovers in the first four minutes, the Jayhawks hit their stride.
Kansas went on an 18-2 run to finish the first half with help from Coit's sharp shooting and KJ Adam's aggressive play around the rim. The Jayhawks led 52-23 at halftime and following the break, they picked up right where they left off.
Harris Jr. once again scored the first points for Kansas in the second half with a three pointer that pushed the Jayhawks lead to 30.
Coit added two more threes to his stat sheet in the second half and Hunter Dickinson finished with another double-double going for 16 points and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes. Zeke Mayo also had a nice game shooting 5-for-10 from three and finishing with 15 points.
Several bench players saw the court on Saturday and contributed to the win. Flory Bidunga finished with six points and a team-high 16 rebounds. AJ Storr had seven points in 16 minutes of action, and Dillion Wilhite and Wilder Evers had four points a piece.
As for Oklahoma State, aside from Bryce Thompson's 21-point performance, the other Cowboys had a quiet game.
By The Numbers
Shooting: The Jayhawks shot 38-for-73 (52.1%) from the field compared to the Cowboys 22-for-60 (36.7%).
Rebounds: Kansas crashed the glass hard, out rebounding Oklahoma State 48-28.
Assists: The Jayhawks move the ball better than most teams in country and did so again on Saturday with 23 assists compared to the Cowboys 10.
Key Player Stats
Kansas:
Hunter Dickinson 16 PTS 11 REB
David Coit 15 PTS 5-for-9 3PT
Dajuan Harris Jr. 14 PTS 6 STL 5 AST
Zeke Mayo 15 PTS 5-for-10 3PT
Oklahoma State:
Bryce Thompson 21 PTS
Brandon Newman 11 PTS
Marchelus Avery 10 PTS