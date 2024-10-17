KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Courts Elite No. 3 Prospect in High-Profile Visit

The No. 3 overall player in the class of 2025, Darryn Peterson, could soon be making his way to Lawrence.

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self and his coaching staff are ramping up their recruiting efforts for the 2025 class.

On Wednesday, the Jayhawks made a visit to Prolific Prep in Napa, California, to see Darryn Peterson, the nation’s No. 3 overall player per 247Sports and top-ranked point guard, according to multiple sources.

Peterson, a 6-foot-5 dynamic playmaker, has garnered attention from top programs across the country, but Kansas is considered a favorite to land the coveted recruit.

Known for his scoring ability, court vision, and athleticism, Peterson has excelled at Prolific Prep, solidifying his status as one of the most sought-after talents in his class.

Where do the Jayhawks Stand with Darryn Peterson?

Darryn Peterson
Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson, a native of Canton, takes the court for the second half against Richmond Heights at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jayhawks have been active on the recruiting trail this year, aiming to build another elite roster capable of contending for national championships. Peterson would add to Kansas’ rich history of producing top-tier guards, fitting into Self’s system of up-tempo, guard-centric play.

Peterson’s recruitment is expected to heat up as more schools make their pitches, but Kansas appears to be positioning itself as the leading contender.

His decision could shape the future of the Jayhawks’ backcourt for years to come.

All eyes will be on Peterson come Nov. 1st, as Kansas fans and basketball programs across the country await his decision.

