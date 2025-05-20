Kansas Basketball Eyeing 2026 Sharpshooting Power Forward Recruit
The Kansas Jayhawks coaching staff is staying active on the recruiting trail before the impending NCAA Dead Period, which will restrict any contact with recruits.
In addition to monitoring top-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes and other lesser-known players like Junior County, KU was recently in to see another 2026 prospect.
The Jayhawks watched Trey Thompson compete during Session II of the 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit.
A 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, Thompson is regarded highly by recruiting analysts.
The incoming senior at Greeneville High School (TN) holds offers from Purdue, Tennessee, Xavier, and other premier programs.
247 Sports Composite rankings rate him the 137th player in his graduating class. He is the 28th-ranked power forward and fifth-ranked player from the state of Tennessee.
After taking an official visit to Purdue in November 2024, other schools like Providence, Kentucky, Indiana, and Kansas have entered his recruitment.
This is the first time KU has publicly made contact with the hybrid forward.
Across eight contests in the 3Stripes Select Basketball circuit this year, Thompson is averaging 18.0 points per game on 58.2% shooting (42.9% from three).
At his size, Thompson’s most impressive attribute is his jump shot, as he projects as a stretch four at the college level.
Kansas may continue to pursue him if he climbs the recruiting ranks over time.