Kansas Basketball Target Shuts Down Reclass Rumors with Latest Update
For some time, the Kansas Jayhawks were holding out hope that top-ranked 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes would reclassify a year to play college ball next year.
Pairing consecutive No. 1 recruits of their respective class would have made for a delightful two-man punch.
However, any hope that fans left out was officially lost with a recent update.
Stokes made his long-awaited return to AAU basketball after initially announcing he would not play this summer, ruling out any ideas of reclassifying.
Although Stokes' mother had previously shot down the rumors in an interview with The Kansas City Star, some people were optimistic that Bill Self would find a way to get a reclassification done.
That no longer appears to be possible.
A 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward, Stokes is regarded as the best player in the Class of 2026. He attends Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.
The incoming high school senior visited Kansas in April, and the Jayhawks seem to be in a good spot with the young star.
At the EYB level, Stokes plays for the Oakland Soldiers and returned this weekend.
On Saturday, Stokes and the Soldiers lost 87-79 to Team Takeover. Stokes posted a 14-point, 11-rebound, and 6-assist stat line.
Stokes scheduled visits to Kentucky, Gonzaga, Arkansas, and Oregon, though his trip was Lexington was postponed days ago. A final decision is expected sometime this summer.
He may not be playing for the Jayhawks this season, but Stokes is undoubtedly KU's top recruiting target for next year's class.