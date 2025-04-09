Kansas Basketball Reportedly Eyeing Rival Guard for Next Season
Kansas basketball had a disappointing 2024-25 season where it lost in the first round the NCAA Tournament to Arkansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks are undergoing a roster overhaul and are searching near and far in the transfer portal to get things fixed.
As it turns out, they may not have to look all that far for at least some assistance.
Brendan Hausen, who averaged 10.9 points per game last season for Kansas State, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. Although there are a number of teams interested in Hausen, Kansas has made it clear that they're certainly one of those.
Joe Tipton of On3 released the names of schools that have reached out with interest in adding the former Kansas State standout.
Hausen stands 6-4 and plays as a traditional shooting guard. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at whichever school he ends up deciding to transfer to.