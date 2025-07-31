Kansas Basketball Gaining Traction With Sharpshooting 2026 Recruit
One name that has begun to gain momentum for the Kansas Jayhawks on the recruiting trail is 2026 wing Billy White III.
A 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward, White is one of the best pure shooters in his class and is becoming a leading target for KU.
In a recent article from On3 (subscription required), White broke down his recruitment with college basketball insider Jamie Shaw.
The rising senior at Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, is the No. 31 overall player and No. 14 small forward in 247 Sports' 2026 rankings.
White has scheduled visits to Virginia, Maryland, Oklahoma State, TCU, LSU & SMU, but previously stated he was planning a mid-August trip to Lawrence.
Despite only landing an offer from Bill Self and Co. last month, White views Kansas as one of his top potential destinations and thinks highly of the program.
"A blue blood offer is always a great feeling," White said about Kansas to ZAGSBLOG earlier this month. "Prestigious program and coach [Bill] Self, you see how great he did and how many players he put in the league with great size that can shoot the ball."
Self and his coaching staff have done a terrific job molding versatile wings into NBA players in recent years — Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, and Johnny Furphy, to name a few.
When watching his film, a few things stand out. His length and high release point make his jump shot hard to contest for opposing defenders.
White particularly likes to shoot off the catch from the corner, something he showed during his time with ASAK Elite on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
If White follows through with a visit to KU in August, fans should keep a close eye on his recruitment.