4-Star Forward Hopes to Visit Kansas Basketball Next Month
The Kansas Jayhawks are still searching for their first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
They may have found a serious target in rising senior and 4-star forward Billy White III out of Veterans Memorial High School (TX).
White recently spoke with ZAGSBLOG about his recruitment and where things stand with Kansas and several other programs.
"A blue blood offer is always a great feeling," White said about Kansas. "Prestigious program and coach [Bill] Self, you see how great he did and how many players he put in the league with great size that can shoot the ball."
White clearly values the player development Kansas has become known for, especially when it comes to versatile forwards like himself (Ochai Agbaji, Johnny Furphy, Jalen Wilson, etc.).
He also spoke highly of the gameday environment that separates KU from other destinations.
"And Allen Fieldhouse helps too. That crowd is always rocking. So I’m excited to head up there. I’m looking to go up there in August," White confirmed.
The 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing received an offer from the Jayhawks last month and is now hoping to schedule a visit in mid-August.
He plays for ASAK Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and has emerged as one of the best wings in the 2026 class, currently sitting at No. 33 overall in the country in 247 Sports rankings.
White already has official visits lined up with Virginia, SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, LSU, and Maryland, but KU is quickly climbing his list as the coaching staff intensifies its pursuit.
Keep an eye on his recruitment over the next few weeks as the Jayhawks continue to push for a visit and their first 2026 pledge.