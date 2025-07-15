Kansas Basketball Great Wilt Chamberlain Named Top 10 NBA Player of All Time
When it comes to all-time basketball greats, there are few in history who stand taller than Wilt Chamberlain. He was – both literally and figuratively – a true giant of the game whose talent transcended his predecessors and changed the game of basketball forever.
Because of his accomplishments and impact on the game, the former 7-foot-1 star center for the Kansas Jayhawks and NBA legend has recently been recognized as one of the 100 greatest professional basketball players of all time.
Affectionately known as “The Big Dipper” and “Wilt the Stilt” – Chamberlain was named the ninth best player in NBA history by Bleacher Report experts, writers and editors.
Over the course of his professional career with the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers, Chamberlain averaged a staggering 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game.
He led the league in scoring for seven straight seasons from 1960 to 1966, with the 1961-62 season being one of the greatest individual offensive showcases in NBA history. That year, Chamberlain averaged a mind-boggling 50.4 points per game and became the only player in league history to score 4,000 points in a single season – including a 100-point performance against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.
Chamberlain also led the league in rebounding in 11 of his 14 seasons and is the all-time NBA leader in rebounds to this day with 23,924.
He won two NBA championships in 1967 (76ers) and 1972 (Lakers), was a four-time league MVP, a seven-time First Team All-NBA selection, and 13-time All-Star. When he retired in 1973, he was the league’s all-time leading scorer with 31,419 points.
The NBA changed several rules because of Chamberlain’s dominance, including widening the lane, instituting offensive goaltending, and adjusting rules regarding inbounding the ball and shooting free throws.
He was a true game-changer in every sense of the word. His combination of size, strength, and skill was generational, and many of the records he set will likely never be broken.
You could easily argue that he should be higher on the list because of how truly dominant he was, but regardless of his ranking, there will never be another Wilt Chamberlain.