Kansas Legend Makes Bold Proclamation About Darryn Peterson

It was not always evident while he battled a lingering cramping issue, but over the past few games, Darryn Peterson's talent has been undeniable.



The star freshman was excellent in limited action on Friday night against Baylor, scoring 26 points in just 23 minutes on an absurdly efficient 11-for-13 shooting performance. It was arguably the most effective basketball he has played all season.

After watching Peterson through the first five games of conference play, it is easy to see why NBA scouts remain infatuated with him despite his injury concerns. A current NBA player and former Jayhawk shares that same sentiment.



Christian Braun tweeted on X following the victory and made a bold proclamation, saying that Peterson is the best to ever play at the University of Kansas.

DP best to ever play at Kansas — Christian Braun (@Ballin25Braun) January 17, 2026

Braun, a Kansas great in his own right, played alongside several elite Jayhawks during his collegiate career, including Ochai Agbaji and Udoka Azubuike. However, he not only believes Peterson is the best player in recent history, but the best to ever wear a Jayhawk uniform.



Of course, many fans would counter that argument with names like Wilt Chamberlain or Danny Manning, two of the most accomplished players in program history. Chamberlain went on to become one of the greatest NBA players of all time, while Manning led the Jayhawks to the 1988 national championship and was widely considered the best player in college basketball.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks back after a basket made against Baylor Bears during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 16, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But times are different now, as Peterson is going to spend only one year in Lawrence before declaring for the NBA Draft. Regardless, it is hard to deny just how special his talent is.



His offensive skill set has been on full display since conference play began, as he is averaging 24.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over the past five games with 55.7%/39.5%/85.7% shooting splits.

From a pure offensive standpoint, few players in the school's history come close to matching what Peterson brings to the floor. He moves with the fluidity of an NBA All-Star and is already being discussed as the potential future No. 1 overall pick in a loaded draft class.



While some older Jayhawk fans may disagree with Braun's claim, one thing is certain — Kansas may never have an offensive talent quite like Peterson pass through Lawrence again. That is why it is worth appreciating every moment of his final two or so months in college before he takes his talents to the next level.