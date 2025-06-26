Kansas Basketball Greats Set to Reunite for 17th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
Kansas basketball stardom will soon be on full display once again as the 17th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic returns to Lawrence on July 10 inside Lawrence Free State High School.
The charity event featuring some of the best players to ever wear the crimson and blue is put on display each summer by “Voice of the Jayhawks” Brian Hanni and a group of volunteers as an attempt to raise money for the families of local children battling cancer.
The idea for the Roundball Classic started in 2009 when Hanni was approached by a Jayhawk fan looking for support for local youth pastor Brandon White who was fighting his own battle with cancer. The request ended up providing an opportunity for both to assist one another in a time of need.
“When I was approached by Brandon’s father-in-law to help raise awareness for his cause through Rock Chalk Sports Talk radio, it came at a time when I was doing some soul searching of my own on how I could create a greater impact with the position of influence I had,” Hanni said.
White sadly passed away before the inaugural classic that summer in 2009, but his battle with cancer and his passion for working with kids inspired Hanni to make the event an annual occurrence and a chance to help make a difference in the community year after year.
“It’s become the most fulfilling project of my lifetime, and I’m blessed to team up with some of the most selfless, big-hearted people who work year-round to grow this into what it is today,” Hanni said. “After this year’s event, we will have raised over $2 million dollars for more than 100 kids across the state of Kansas and the Kansas City metro area over the past 17 years.”
The event brings together one of the most special college basketball experiences in the country for Jayhawk fans as players from different eras of Kansas basketball face off in a friendly scrimmage.
In attendance this year are all-time KU greats Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson, Devonte Graham, and Sherron Collins. Also playing this year is 2022 national champion David McCormack and 2018 Final Four starter Svi Mykhailiuk.
Members of the 2003 and 2012 national runner-up teams are set to appear as well with Jeff Graves, Michael Lee, and Tyshawn Taylor all expected to be in Lawrence. More players are scheduled to be announced in the coming days leading up to the game.
“It’s one of the most unique offerings in all of college basketball, and it’s a testament to the Kansas basketball family that guys want to come back to Lawrence and make a difference in the community,” Hanni said. “It takes a truly special place with deep tradition like Kansas for this to happen.”
Proceeds from this year’s Roundball Classic will go to the families of Taygan Teneyck, Oliver Combes, Ty’Nia Parker, Ezra Talkington, Tyson Barnett, and Jaxson Kress.
Tickets for the scrimmage are on sale now at 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence and select Johnny’s Tavern locations in Topeka and Kansas City. Fans can also donate directly through the Roundball Classic website.