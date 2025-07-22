Kansas Basketball Injury Report: Updates on Elmarko Jackson, Bryson Tiller
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self spoke to the media on Monday during his summer press conference.
The Hall of Famer provided encouraging updates on both Elmarko Jackson and Bryson Tiller, who are each coming off respective injuries.
"Athletically, he's where he was before he got hurt," Self said about Jackson. "Timing wise, he's still a ways away. If you can imagine, not doing something for a year and going out and trying to do it, it's like there's a checklist in his mind right now. 'Well, if I come off this way, these are my reads and check.'"
"So it's too slow," he continued. "But when he's able to play instead of think you'll see him being as explosive as he was when he first got here."
Jackson rehabbed all the way back from a torn patellar tendon he suffered last offseason and is gearing up for the 2025-26 season.
Last month, Self told reporters that while Jackson was healthy, he hadn’t quite found his rhythm yet. Now, he appears to be almost 100% up to speed and should not have any major limitations heading into the campaign.
Despite a disappointing freshman year in Lawrence, Jackson was a highly touted 5-star recruit out of high school, lauded for his athleticism and playmaking ability.
As for Tiller, he joined the team as a redshirt during the middle of the season last year, allowing him to gain invaluable experience under Self’s system.
However, he was seen in a boot toward the end of the year after he underwent surgery on his left ankle.
"He's done great," Self said of Tiller. "His timing is off. He went a year without playing [like Jackson]. Athletically, he will get better as he gets his legs underneath him. But he is a skilled guy. He's a good player."
Tiller is one of three true big men on the roster and could carve out a role off the bench as a redshirt freshman.
Both of these Jayhawks have an opportunity to contribute significantly in the upcoming season.