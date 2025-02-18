Kansas Basketball: Jayhawks Projected to Face Uncharted NCAA Tournament Territory
As March Madness approaches, the Kansas Jayhawks are bracing for a potential first in program history—a trip to the Northeast for NCAA Tournament play.
Both ESPN and CBS currently project Kansas to be placed in Providence, R.I., which would mark the furthest east the Jayhawks have traveled for a tournament game since 1974.
That year, they played in Greensboro, N.C., marking the easternmost tournament appearance in program history.
For a team accustomed to playing much closer to home, a trip to the Northeast could add another challenge to what has already been a turbulent season.
The Jayhawks (17-8, 8-6 Big 12) have had an inconsistent year, with key performances from Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo often overshadowed by tough losses and shaky stretches.
Ranked No. 23, Kansas has struggled to find the same dominance that propelled them to a national title in 2022.
Looking at their last 10 NCAA Tournament appearances provides context for Kansas’ geographical history. They’ve primarily remained in the Midwest and West regions:
- 2024: No. 4 seed, Salt Lake City Utah (Second Round exit)
- 2023: No. 1 seed, Des Moines, Iowa (Second Round exit)
- 2022: No. 1 seed, Fort Worth, Texas (National Championship win)
- 2021: No. 3 seed, Indianapolis, Ind. (COVID bubble, Second Round exit)
- 2019: No. 4 seed, Salt Lake City, Utah (Second Round exit)
- 2018: No. 1 seed, Wichita, Kan. (Final Four appearance)
- 2017: No. 1 seed, Tulsa, Okla. (Elite Eight exit)
- 2016: No. 1 seed, Des Moines, Iowa (Elite Eight exit)
- 2015: No. 2 seed, Omaha, Neb. (Second Round exit)
- 2014: No. 2 seed, St. Louis, Mo. (Second Round exit)
In most cases, Kansas has enjoyed a distinct geographical advantage with locations close to home. Playing in regions like the Midwest and South has helped bolster their tournament performances.
However, should they be sent to Providence, it would mean facing new logistical challenges and an unfamiliar atmosphere—an element Kansas fans haven’t had to worry about for decades.