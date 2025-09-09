Kansas Basketball: Jayhawks Release Big Monday Matchups
The Kansas Jayhawks have a loaded schedule for the 2025-26 college basketball season, and they just released three matchups that will take place on Big Monday.
The three teams the Jayhawks will be playing are Texas Tech, Arizona, and Houston. These matches will be highly anticipated as the Jayhawks have a lot to prove this season in a conference that is growing in talent and competition.
Texas Tech, Arizona, and Houston have all reloaded their squads and are ready for a big year.
Of the Big Monday matchups, the first one will be on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. CT in Lubbock against Texas Tech. This will be a battle for the Jayhawks as playing on the road in college basketball is never easy.
The Red Raiders also have JT Toppin returning for another year, who is arguably one of the best scorers in all of college basketball.
The second Big Monday matchup for the Jayhawks will take place the following week on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. CT against Arizona. This will be a fun contest for the Jayhawks.
The last time these two teams met in Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks took care of business on senior night. However, just a few weeks later, the Wildcats would knock off the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament.
The final Big Monday matchup is on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. CT against Houston. This is a significant game for the Jayhawks, as it is hard to forget about what went down in Allen Fieldhouse last year.
Revenge is lurking for the Jayhawks, and it won’t come easily as Houston has the pieces to be an elite basketball team this upcoming season.
Although the Jayhawks face some tough opponents in these matchups, Big Mondays appear to have a good connection with the Jayhawks. Kansas’ overall record on Big Monday games is 81-24 and 62-19 under head coach Bill Self.
Like the Houston Cougars, the Jayhawks also reloaded their squad with the help of freshmen and those looking for new homes in the transfer portal.
The Jayhawks have a solid mix of veteran pieces and young stars, including players such as Tre White, Melvin Council Jr., Jayden Dawson, Kohl Rosario, and Darryn Peterson.
On the sidelines, a few coaching changes were made as well as Jacque Vaughn and Tony Bland were welcomed to the staff. This is a fresh team all around, and the Jayhawks look ready to kick off their 2025-26 campaign.