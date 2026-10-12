Kansas Basketball Lands in Top 10 in Preseason KenPom Rankings

The preseason rankings for the 2026-27 college basketball season are starting to roll out, and the Kansas Jayhawks find themselves in good company in the initial previews.

Kansas basketball comes in at No. 8 in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings, which were unveiled on Sunday afternoon. KU is one of four Big 12 teams ranked in the top 10 along with No. 3 Houston, No. 5 Arizona, and No. 6 Iowa State. Texas Tech falls just outside the top 10 at No. 12.

KenPom uses a variety of measurements to accurately rank college basketball teams, including adjusted offensive efficiency, adjusted defensive efficiency, net rating, and others. The analytical combination makes KenPom one of the most trusted rankings in college basketball each year.

Therefore, a top 10 preseason ranking should be considered high praise for a Kansas basketball team that looks like it may finally have a roster to compete for a national championship once again after coming up far short in the NCAA Tournament each of the past four seasons.

That top 10 ranking would not have been possible if it weren’t for the fortunate late additions of Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White, who will make their return to Lawrence for one final season of college basketball after receiving preliminary injunctions that granted them an extra year of eligibility.

Their return, combined with a strong transfer class and a talented crop of incoming freshmen that head coach Bill Self has this year in five-star point guard Taylen Kinney, four-star shooting guard Luke Barnett, and five-star forward Tyran Stokes – who has already been projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft – gives KU one of the most talented and deepest rosters in college basketball this season.

But if these preseason rankings are any indication, the Jayhawks will have their work cut out for them when Big 12 play rolls around. Having five teams ranked in the top 15 is the most of any conference in the country and shows just how strong the Big 12 is expected to be this year.

Fans will get their first glimpse at how good this team can be when the Jayhawks tip off against Pittsburg State for their first exhibition of the season this Friday, Oct. 16, inside Allen Fieldhouse as part of the annual Late Night in the Phog festivities this year – replacing the team scrimmage that normally takes place.

The exhibition is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

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