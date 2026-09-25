Tre White Returning to Kansas Basketball: What it Means for Jayhawks

Tre White is officially returning to Kansas for the upcoming 2026-27 season. The news was announced by the Kansas basketball social media team late Friday afternoon after weeks of speculation as to whether he would be eligible for a fifth year of college basketball.

White had been part of a joint lawsuit filed by himself and 89 other athletes suing the NCAA so they can play another year of college basketball thanks to the new NCAA rule that they believed should apply to them. A circuit court judge ruled in their favor earlier this week and granted them a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the NCAA, which temporarily bars the NCAA from enforcing its restriction, granting immediate eligibility to the 90 plaintiffs until a full trial takes place.

Head coach Bill Self put out a statement following the announcement.

“Tre received a TRO and is eligible to come to campus and practice, and hopefully play in games,” Self said. “He’s had a great offseason and performed well with the Miami (Heat) and had a very successful summer league. When the opportunity presented itself to go back to college, he wanted to come back to KU, and we welcomed that. He pursued this on his own, which shows he wants to be here.”

Self went on to share what he believes White brings to the table for the Jayhawks this season.

“You’re talking about a guy who averaged 14 points and seven rebounds last year in a really good league. He brings experience, but he also brings talent, leadership, depth, and competition in practice every day.”

What it means for the Jayhawks this season

Self hit the nail on the head with why White’s return is big for KU this upcoming season.

Not only did he prove to be a good scorer and rebounder last year, he’s also someone that brings experience and familiarity with Self’s system that was severely lacking prior to this news with just two others returning from last year’s team in Paul Mbiya and Kohl Rosario.

The roster is also heavy on sophomores and freshmen, so adding someone like White should greatly help KU’s chances of making a deep run in March. And his 3-point shooting (40.3% last season) will be a big boost to the Kansas offense.

The big question now is will he truly be eligible to play this season.

The TRO allows for immediate eligibility until the trial takes place, but no trial date has been set. The case could get dropped, but if it doesn’t and White plays and he and the other plaintiffs end up losing their case in court, then KU is looking at a situation where they played an ineligible player and would have to likely forfeit those wins.

It sounds like White may just be limited to practicing for the time being until more clarity is given. But even if his presence is limited to practices, that will be a huge advantage to have someone like him challenging and helping the younger players like Tyran Stokes who will be expected to lead the team this season.