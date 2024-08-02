Kansas Basketball Listed in 2025 No. 1 Overall Recruit's Top 7
As college basketball recruiting season begins to unfold, big developments came out on Friday as A.J. Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, listed Kansas among his top-7, per ESPN's Paul Biancardi
Alongside Kansas in Dybantsa's top-7 are Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Baylor, Kansas State, and North Carolina. Dybantsa said that he'll make his decision in February.
Dybantsa is not only considered to be the top overall player in the rising senior class, but he's also regarded by many draft analysts to be the best current NBA prospect. He's a 6-foot-9, 200-pound small forward who's incredibly skilled as a scorer and boasts a wingspan of over 7-feet.
Dybantsa recently announced he will be transferring to Utah Prep for his senior year. Last season, Dybantsa played at Prolific Prep in California.
Biancardi sat down with Dybantsa and the 17-year-old revealed his thoughts on each school, including the Jayhawks basketball program's success over the past couple of decades.
"When I look at their history, they also have a track record of guys in my position in the NBA," Dybantsa said. "I talked to Bill Self and coach Kurtis Townsend. Coach Townsend has come to Prolific Prep a few times. They had Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre and Josh Jackson. They have had great runs of success. They say it's loud in there [at Phog Allen Fieldhouse]."
Dybantsa explained that he chose these schools because they spoke with his father more than any other program. That said, Dybantsa is looking for other reasons to commit as well, starting with the member of the team who pulls the strings.
"I'm looking to build a relationship with a head coach who doesn't sugarcoat anything, but we can still have that bond both on and off the court," Dybantsa said. "[We can] talk about things on and off the court and play to my strengths while helping me with my weaknesses.
Should Dybantsa commit to Kansas, he'd be coached by Bill Self, who since 2003 has compiled an 806–243 regular season record, a 52–22 NCAA Tournament record with two National Championship victories, four Final Four appearances, eight Big 12 Tournament titles and 16 Big 12 regular season titles. The 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee is also a two-time AP Coach of the Year and a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, among many other accolades.