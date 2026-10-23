Kansas Basketball’s Loss to Louisville Exposed a Roster Concern That Won’t Go Away

Kansas competed against Louisville in a highly anticipated scrimmage on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse, but fell 89-83 in a close battle. The Jayhawks allowed a run in the second half and were unable to dig themselves out of the deficit.

This contest was nothing more than a glorified exhibition that will help get Bill Self's squad ready for the regular season. However, we can't ignore everything that arose from the defeat.



Freshman phenom Tyran Stokes should find his footing as he becomes more acclimated to the college game, and the defense's struggles can be chalked up to the Cardinals' absurd shooting stroke (14-for-30 from three). What can't be overlooked, though, is the lack of production from the non-starting group throughout the night.

All offseason long, this group was touted as one of the deepest rosters Coach Self has assembled since taking over at the helm over 20 years ago. That certainly didn't look like the case in the team's first showing against a high-major opponent. Aside from Stokes, the only players to finish with double figures were Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. They were also the only Jayhawks to hit a three.

Those two players, who were both added in the past month due to court injunctions that granted them eligibility, weren't even with the team a few weeks ago. More importantly, there's still a lingering possibility that one of them loses his eligibility during the campaign and is permanently unable to return to school should the courts make that decision.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives the ball against Louisville Cardinals during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How the rest of this unit looked on Wednesday is somewhat concerning entering this weekend's matchup versus Duke. At the very least, it might make fans wonder how things would have gone down had White and Council not re-entered the picture.

It certainly can't be easy for other players to relinquish their roles after spending an entire offseason thinking they were the main guys, but that doesn't excuse them from looking unprepared in the minutes they do receive.



Leroy Blyden Jr., Keanu Dawes, and Christian Reeves combined to score 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting in the loss. Entering the month of September, that trio was expected to be the X-factors on this roster and see 25-30 minutes as starters. None of them even looked like serviceable bench pieces the other day, let alone Big 12-caliber starters.

In the event that one of White or Council is wiped away from the roster at some point, there's really no clear answer for who will fill in for them. Kohl Rosario and Dennis Parker Jr. haven't exactly looked the part on the wing, while Blyden continues to adjust to his new conference after coming over from Toledo.

The one silver lining is that former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn wasn't active for this showdown. As he ramps back up to game speed, he'll be an incredibly important piece in the frontcourt, but that's not going to solve all of KU's issues. He remains in the same boat as White and Council as someone whose eligibility could suddenly change in the blink of an eye.



The team's performance two days ago looked eerily similar to the substandard product Kansas has put out over the past few seasons. KU will have to pick things up in the coming weeks to be considered an actual title contender.

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