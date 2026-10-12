What Bill Self Must Do for Kansas Basketball to Be Successful This Season

Bill Self is the most accomplished coach in Kansas basketball history, boasting two national titles, 17 Big 12 regular-season championships, and four Final Four appearances. However, like anybody in his position, he has his faults.

Self is generally a very stubborn coach, which often works in his favor. He relies on a select few players each year and usually shrinks his rotation down to seven or eight trusted guys by midseason.



One of his greatest strengths can also become a weakness, though. We've seen Self struggle to get the most out of transfers and other newcomers over the past handful of seasons who excelled at other schools but could never find their footing in Lawrence.

Many fans have argued that Self's unwavering loyalty to guys like Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams has limited KU's ceiling in the NIL era. It was no different during the 2025-26 campaign, as he never really developed a sixth man and leaned heavily on his starters throughout the season. By the time the NCAA Tournament arrived, his core group was gassed and looked worn down.

Fans have been begging Self to change this philosophy for quite some time, but this year's KU roster may finally allow him to do so. The 2026-27 Jayhawks could be the deepest team Self has had during his lengthy tenure as the university's head coach.

Bill Self Must Expand His 'Circle of Trust' in 2026-27

Thanks to the unexpected offseason additions of Tre White and Melvin Council Jr., Kansas is now two-deep at every position on the depth chart. There's a healthy mix of returning contributors, experienced veterans, and freshman stars, creating a balanced lineup with plenty of options.



Self has a tendency to phase players out of the rotation when they aren't performing at a high level early in the year. That simply can't be the case this season. Self and his coaching staff need to find a way to get nine or 10 guys involved, even when conference play is in full swing.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells out during the game against Baylor Bears inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you're a reader thinking, "Who is writing this article, and why is he acting as if he's more qualified than a Hall of Fame coach?" Well... that's a reasonable opinion to have. After all, Self knows a lot better than you or I what it takes to lead a team to the national stage.

With all that in mind, that doesn't mean he can't be more open-minded in certain areas of the game. He himself has stated multiple times in the past that, in this era of college basketball, schools have to adapt more than ever. Expanding his rotation to keep his trusted players fresher down the stretch is one of the adjustments he has to make.

On the second unit, KU is projected to have standout players like Taylen Kinney, Dennis Parker Jr., Kohl Rosario, and one of Christian Reeves or Paul Mbiya in the frontcourt. That's only scratching the surface of what this Kansas roster could look like beyond its star-studded starting five.



Will this be the year Self finally decides to trust his bench instead of losing confidence in his younger players when they make a few mistakes? Ultimately, that's what needs to happen for Kansas to reach its national championship potential in what could be Self's final campaign at the helm.

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