Kansas Basketball Offers 5-Star Davion Thompson Following Gameday Visit
During Saturday's 76-57 win over Princeton, the Kansas basketball program hosted a high-profile Class of 2027 recruit on campus for an official visit.
Davion Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard from Illinois, was in Lawrence for the game and received an offer from KU shortly after his visit.
Thompson, who is the No. 17 overall-ranked player and No. 3 point guard in the 2027 class, is a junior at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.
He already holds several Division I offers from notable programs such as Michigan State, Indiana State, Oregon State, and others. Thompson also visited Arkansas earlier this month, and the Jayhawks became the latest school to jump into his recruitment after getting him on campus this weekend.
Thompson competes for the Meanstreets on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he made a name for himself.
When watching his film, a lot of things stand out about Thompson. He is left-handed but uses it to his advantage as an unorthodox point guard.
Although he is undersized, Thompson is a smart, methodical scorer who creates his own shot in crafty ways. According to 247 Sports' Trevor Andershock, he has drawn a lot of Jalen Brunson comparisons due to his style of play.
Here's what Thompson said last year when he was asked to describe himself as a player:
"A 2-way player. Combo guard who plays the right way, can do it on all three levels on the floor, bring defensive intensity, rebound at a high rate for a guard, and lead on and off the court. A coachable player."
Thompson transferred from Bolingbrook High School to Link Academy in the spring. Kansas has maintained a pipeline through the local prep school in Missouri, as it even landed a commitment from 2026 standout Trent Perry, who recently signed his letter of intent to the university.
The Jayhawks already have a commitment in the 2027 class with Javon Bardwell, though it is uncertain whether he will reclassify up one year to join the Class of 2026. The latest report on Bardwell was that he was actively attempting to reclassify.
There is still a lot of time before Thompson makes his college decision, but if Bill Self and his coaching staff continue to pursue him, he could become a priority for next year's recruiting class.