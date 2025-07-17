Kansas Basketball Recruiting: Bill Self Offers 2026 Twin Brothers
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks stayed aggressive on the recruiting trail this week, handing out another pair of offers in the 2026 class.
This time, the coaching staff turned its attention to a unique opportunity — twin brothers Gavin and Gallagher Placide.
The promising forwards received scholarship offers from KU on Tuesday as their stock continues to rise on the AAU circuit.
Gavin, a 6-foot-10 point forward with exceptional size, sits at No. 63 overall in 247 Sports’ 2026 rankings.
Gallagher, a 6-foot-8 wing, is not as highly touted but ranks No. 146 nationally and also holds a 4-star ranking.
The twins recently announced a transfer to Faith Family Academy - Oak Cliff in Dallas for their senior year of high school.
Before that, Gavin played at Sunrise Christian in Bel Aire, Kansas, giving the Jayhawks a bit of a local connection in his recruitment.
That could give KU a small edge in what is shaping up to be a competitive battle for his services. Gavin has drawn strong interest from Florida State, Indiana, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and Texas A&M.
Both brothers are expected to take visits over the next few months, including trips in July, August, and September.
A decision could come as soon as the fall, depending on how their schedules and on-campus visits line up. The twins may be a package deal and commit to the same school.
Kansas is still looking for its first commitment in 2026, but the Placide brothers could change that in the near future.