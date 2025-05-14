Kansas Basketball Recruiting Target Tyran Stokes Postpones Kentucky Visit
One of the more high-profile recruiting targets for Bill Self and the Kansas basketball coaching staff has recently canceled his upcoming trip to a competing school.
Tyran Stokes – ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class among the majority of recruiting outlets – has decided not to take a trip to Kentucky as previously planned, according to a report from Jacob Polacheck from On3.com.
The 6-foot-7 Stokes recently visited KU during a trip to Lawrence last month. To date, he has only taken two official visits, the other being to Louisville back in October 2024.
Stokes is one of the most coveted players in next year’s class. He averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4 assists per game this past season for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.
Stokes has also been rumored to be a potential candidate to reclassify to the 2025 class after announcing he won’t be playing on the AAU circuit this summer.
If that were to happen, and KU were to land his services, it could be a game-changer for this upcoming season. A potential lineup with Stokes, Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga would likely be one of the strongest trios in the Big 12, perhaps the country.
We’ll see how things play out now that Kentucky is no longer in line to get a visit from Stokes this week.