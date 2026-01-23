Kansas Basketball Rises in ESPN's Late-January Power Rankings

Kansas basketball has bounced around the national rankings all season due to its inconsistent play. The Jayhawks have been unranked in two different weeks, only to jump right back into the top 25 afterward.



It was difficult to properly evaluate KU early on, as it played several nonconference games without Darryn Peterson, but he is now nearing full health. As a result, the team is playing its best basketball of the season and is riding a three-game winning streak that includes a victory over previously No. 2-ranked Iowa State.

Bill Self's squad is on the rise, while several other teams around the country are trending downward. So, where did Kansas land in Jeff Borzello's latest ESPN power rankings? Here is where the Jayhawks slotted.



ESPN's College Basketball Power Rankings (Jan. 22)

Arizona UConn Michigan Duke Nebraska Gonzaga Houston Michigan State Iowa State Purdue Illinois Texas Tech BYU Kansas Florida Virginia Arkansas Alabama Vanderbilt St. John's Clemson Louisville North Carolina Georgia Miami (OH)

Kansas jumped Arkansas and Vanderbilt, moving up two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in Borzello's rankings. The climb was fueled by the Jayhawks' road win on Tuesday against Colorado.



Borzello appears to be finding renewed optimism in Kansas. Here is what he wrote about KU in his segment:

"If there's a potential positive to Darryn Peterson's absences earlier this season, it's the confidence gained by Peterson's supporting cast in big moments," Borzello wrote. "Sure, there will be games like the one Peterson had against Baylor -- 26 points in 23 points, just two missed shots -- when he's enough to carry the team for long stretches. But there will also be games like the one the Jayhawks had against Colorado, which focused its entire defensive plan around Peterson and forced Tre White (17 points, 15 rebounds) and Melvin Council Jr. (18 points, 7 rebounds) to make big plays. Those veterans were more than happy to step up, something we've seen time and time again from them."

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives against Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews (35) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The hope all along was to get Peterson back by conference play and stay afloat. The Jayhawks' supporting cast did that by finishing 10-3 with signature wins over Tennessee and Missouri before league play.



At the same time, his teammates are still learning to play with the projected top NBA Draft pick due to his extended absence. There have been times in Big 12 action where they have struggled to find a rhythm with him in the lineup.

As the team puts more reps together and continues to improve, the Jayhawks should keep getting better. They have an opportunity to leap into Borzello's top 10 if they can keep their winning streak alive.