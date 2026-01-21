Kansas’ First Big 12 Road Win Sparks Newfound Hope for Jayhawks Fans

Kansas' road struggles have mired the Jayhawks in conference play for several consecutive years. Going into last night's matchup against Colorado, the program had posted an awful 6-15 record dating back to 2023-24 in Big 12 road contests.



However, KU got back in the win column after losing its first two road games of conference action, pulling away late with a 75-69 victory over the Buffaloes. It sparked newfound hope among Jayhawk fans who previously thought their road woes were insurmountable.

It was a gritty, tough win, similar to the performance last month in KU's first road victory against NC State at the Lenovo Center. Kansas came out victorious despite an off night from Darryn Peterson, who still finished with 16 points but shot just 3-for-10 from inside the arc.

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his place, guards Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White stepped up in a big way. Council led the team with 18 points, while White posted a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double in an impressive effort.



The play that embodied the Jayhawks' night came late in the second half, when Council scored consecutive layups within a matter of seconds. After driving to the basket for two, he stole an inbound pass (it looked out of bounds, but if the refs didn't call it, it didn't happen!) from a CU player and converted another layup, providing a massive boost.

WHAT A SEQUENCE FROM MELVIN COUNCILpic.twitter.com/Gr1HHr5ZKe — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 21, 2026

Those kinds of plays are the exact hustle and identity that Kansas has been trying to display all season. This is what has made Council such a beloved figure in a short time in Lawrence.



While KU lost the turnover battle 12 to three, it held the Buffaloes to 25-for-70 (35.7%) shooting from the field. The Jayhawks also outrebounded Colorado by 12, which ultimately gave them the edge by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Those first two road losses against UCF and West Virginia were incredibly disheartening. Dropping games to lower-tier teams in the Big 12 will come back to sting, regardless of whether the defeats came on the road or at home.

However, the Jayhawks have proven over their last three games that they are not going to bow out or collapse from their struggles. On a night when head coach Bill Self was absent due to a health issue, his group and acting head coach Jacque Vaughn showed up for the team.



Next up is a road matchup in Manhattan at Bramlage Coliseum, a venue where the Jayhawks have fallen in each of the past three seasons. A win on Saturday could prove that KU's road struggles are no longer worth stressing about.

