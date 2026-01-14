Three Instant Takeaways From Kansas' Emphatic Win Over No. 2 Iowa State

The Kansas basketball team entered its matchup against No. 2 Iowa State in Allen Fieldhouse as home underdogs for the first time in program history against the Cyclones. Despite all the noise surrounding Bill Self and his group, the Jayhawks delivered their most complete performance of the season in front of the Jayhawk faithful.



KU's stifling defense made life miserable for Iowa State, making the Cyclones look completely out of sync all game, and the roaring Phog crowd fueled the energy from tip-off. Kansas is now 13-2 against top-five-ranked teams at the Fieldhouse under Bill Self, a stat that underlines the venue's unmatched impact. Here are three instant takeaways from the exhilarating 84-63 win tonight.

3. Outside Shooting Led the Way

KU is not a team built on outside shooting, but at times tonight, it seemingly could not miss from beyond the arc.



Tre White led the team in scoring with 19 points, 15 of which came from long range. He finished 5-for-7 from 3-point range, with multiple makes from Darryn Peterson (2-for-7), Melvin Council Jr. (2-for-3), and Jamari McDowell (2-for-3).

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Dominick Nelson (11) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When the Cyclones began mounting a comeback early in the second half, timely 3-pointers ended any momentum they had and proved to be one of the biggest reasons the home team emerged as the victor.

2. Defensive Playmakers Shined Bright

Entering the game, Kansas ranked just No. 322 in the nation in steals per game at 5.5. However, the Jayhawks recorded seven steals in the first half alone, four of which came from Elmarko Jackson.



KU applied pressure on the Cyclones all night, particularly Joshua Jefferson, who had one of his worst performances of the season due to the defense Coach Self's group played on him. Flory Bidunga led the way with four blocks, and KU finished with eight as a team.

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Dominick Nelson (11) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Although some rebounding issues surfaced with KU allowing 17 offensive boards, its defensive playmaking helped offset those limitations on the glass.

1. Allen Fieldhouse Magic Prevails Yet Again

There truly is no explanation for what happened tonight other than the magic of Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks entered the game with the No. 50-ranked offense in the country, while Iowa State's defense was ranked No. 2 nationally — yet none of that mattered.



KU finished the night shooting 50.8% from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range. The Jayhawks had more rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, points in the paint, and fewer turnovers than the Cyclones.

They led by as many as 26 and never truly looked like they would surrender the lead, aside from a brief stretch early in the second half. This is the same Iowa State team that defeated then-No. 1 Purdue by 23 points on its home floor.



It does not make any sense why tonight happened. Kansas was reeling from its 1-2 start to Big 12 action, and everything appeared to be trending downward in Lawrence. The only explanation is the iconic venue where it was played and a great job by the head coach to keep his players focused.

