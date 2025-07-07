Kansas Basketball Signee Kohl Rosario Arrives on Campus
Bill Self surprisingly made a pair of impact additions to the Kansas Jayhawks near the end of June despite what had previously been a disappointing offseason to that point.
One of those newcomers is Kohl Rosario, a 6-foot-5 guard from Moravian Prep who is expected to bolster KU's backcourt.
A recent tweet from the university's official basketball account suggests that Rosario has officially moved into his campus dorm.
"I'm just ready to get to work, you know, I want to win. Do everything the team needs. I just want to get to work and can't wait for practice," Rosario said in the video.
Recruiting site 247 Sports also confirmed that he enrolled on Sunday, just two weeks after signing his letter of intent to Kansas.
Rosario took an official visit to Lawrence in June and committed shortly after. Originally a member of the 2026 class, he reclassified to 2025 and will suit up for the Jayhawks this upcoming season.
The Miami native played for Overtime Elite in Atlanta and saw his stock soar on the AAU circuit earlier this year.
While he is known as one of the best pure shooters in his class, Rosario is also an excellent athlete with potential as a 3-and-D wing.
His commitment came a day before that of Congolese big man Paul Mbiya, giving Kansas some much-needed momentum heading into July.
As he gears up for his freshman year, Rosario has plenty of work to prove he deserves playing time over backcourt mates like Melvin Council Jr., Jayden Dawson, Elmarko Jackson, and Jamari McDowell.