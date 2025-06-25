KANSAS

Updated Kansas Basketball Depth Chart After Kohl Rosario Commitment

Following the addition of highly touted guard Kohl Rosario, the 2025-26 Kansas roster is nearly set.

Joshua Schulman

Nov 16, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench chair prior to a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench chair prior to a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Moravian Prep guard Kohl Rosario was a timely pickup for the Kansas Jayhawks, especially with Bill Self having gone a while without a commitment.

With 12 of KU’s 14 scholarships filled, the program's 2025-26 roster is nearly finalized.

What does the Jayhawks’ depth chart look like right now?

Point Guard

1. Darryn Peterson
2. Elmarko Jackson

Peterson is expected to take on the most backcourt minutes as the player who will guide KU’s offense.

While he is not a traditional point guard, he’ll have the ball in his hands more than anyone else.

Jackson fits the mold of a true point guard and should log key minutes at both the one and two. There’s a good chance he and Peterson play together frequently to give Kansas two steady ball handlers on the floor.

Shooting Guard

1. Melvin Council Jr.
2. Kohl Rosario
3. Jamari McDowell
4. Noah Shelby

Council is an experienced guard who plays tenacious defense and has shown flashes as a scorer.

Slotting in behind him in KU's newest addition, Rosario, and he could have a significant role from Day 1.

McDowell and Shelby aren't expected to contribute much, though they will receive sporadic playing time.

Small Forward

1. Jayden Dawson
2. Samis Calderon
3. Corbin Allen

Dawson is a 3-and-D wing who could enter the season as the Jayhawks' best 3-point shooter.

Calderon is an intriguing prospect who could carve out early minutes if he impresses in practices. Allen is a redshirt candidate.

Council, Dawson, and Jackson are all competing to fill out two of the last three spots in the starting five, but more clarity should be given heading into the season.

Power Forward

1. Tre White
2. Bryson Tiller

White is arguably the only player who fits the mold of a power forward on the roster. He is a strong rebounder and can defend bigs inside, even being undersized at 6-foot-7.

Tiller, coming off ankle surgery, has a clear path to playing time, but his minutes will be determined by how well he plays early on.

Center

1. Flory Bidunga

Bidunga is penciled in as the team's starting center, and the Jayhawks are eyeing several candidates to be his backup.

There may be spurts where Tiller plays the five, but they won't happen too often. Whoever KU ultimately decides to add from the recruiting trail will be Bidunga's second string.

