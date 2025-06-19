Trio of Kansas Basketball Targets Leap in Updated 2026 Rankings
Since the spring, and now well into the summer, Kansas has been heavily pursuing a handful of 2026 prospects – many of whom have seen their stock rise tremendously over that time.
In 247 Sports’ latest recruiting rankings, three key Kansas targets climbed up at least 50 spots in their class.
Kohl Rosario
No. 96 to No. 45
Rosario, who has been rumored to be a potential 2025 reclass candidate, is arguably the Jayhawks’ top priority. An uber-athletic 6-foot-5 shooting guard, with a knockdown jumper, Rosario has been dominating the AAU ranks, and in turn has leapt from No. 96 to No. 45 in the nation. Rosario was on campus in Lawrence just days ago, as head coach Bill Self and his crew moved one step closer to landing the now-top 50 recruit.
Trey Thompson
No. 149 to No. 60
Also a smooth-shooting wing, Thompson is a big-time target for the Jayhawks. With excellent size on the perimeter (6-foot-8), Thompson can always get his jumper off, and supplements his shooting ability, with solid athleticism, and all-out effort to make an impact as a cutter, and on the glass. With his excellent recent showing on the 3SSB Circuit, he’s brought in offers from a number of top programs – including Kansas – and has already taken official visits to Vanderbilt, Iowa, Tennessee, and Purdue.
Ethan Taylor
No. 73 to No. 22
A local product, Taylor spent his first three high school seasons at Shawnee Mission Northwest. With tremendous size and length (7-foot), Taylor is a game-changer on the defensive end, with the ability to send back shots, and alter a handful more. Offensively, he thrives as a rim-runner, and has shown progress in his back-to-the-basket game. Taylor’s other prominent offers include Houston, Purdue, Indiana, and Baylor, among others.