Kansas Basketball Stays in the Mix for 2026 Star Recruit

Bryson Howard has had a phenomenal run with ProSkills Basketball. The Top 30 recruit has drawn in 25 offers, and the Kansas Jayhawks are heavily involved.

Emmett Swendseid


Kansas Jayhawks Big Jay hypes up the crowd in the second half of the game against Arizona State Sun Devils inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryson Howard has had an unbelievable past couple of months throughout the AAU season. Just a few months ago, Howard's talent was not even recognized. The 6'5 wing was unranked and had zero high-major offers.

Within just a couple of months, Howard has jumped into the top 30 nationally and brought in 25 Division 1 offers. Amongst the talented list, the Jayhawks are heavily involved and continue to make Howard a priority.

As mentioned, Howard's journey is different. The explosive wing has blown up nationally displaying his skills in multiple EYBL sessions. Over the past couple of games, the big time stock riser has averaged 19 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists. Howard also was active on the defensive side grabbing at least 2 steals or blocks in each game.

This has carried over from his junior year where he averaged 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists for Heritage High School located in Frisco, TX.

Despite the Jayhawks being involved and Bill Self attending a few games, an official visit is yet to be scheduled to Lawrence for Howard.

Fortunately for Bill Self and company, Howard does not have many official visits scheduled as his recruitment is still fresh, with the only one being his home state, Texas.

Regardless of how many visits are scheduled, this is a crucial recruitment for the Jayhawks. Howard is continuing to impress college coaches as he finishes up his AAU career.

The Jayhawks need to push for any noise or movement to be made in their favor before it becomes too late.

Emmett is a student at the University of Kansas majoring in sports journalism. He covers Jayhawk basketball and recruiting for The University Daily Kansan.

