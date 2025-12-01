Kansas vs UConn Betting: Jayhawks Open as Home Underdogs
The opening betting lines for Tuesday's matchup between UConn and Kansas basketball might surprise some people.
The Jayhawks already have a massive advantage by playing at the historic Allen Fieldhouse, but sportsbooks aren't completely sold on the Jayhawks. According to ESPN Bet and Action Network, KU has opened as a 1.5-point underdog to the Huskies.
Kansas vs. UConn Betting Outlook
Spread: Kansas +1.5, UConn -1.5
Moneyline: Kansas +100, UConn -120
Over/Under: 140.5 points
Believe it or not, fans can pick the Jayhawks with positive odds to win outright. They are currently listed as +100 for the moneyline.
UConn, the fifth-ranked team in the country, has pieced together an impressive resume with wins over BYU and Illinois. The Huskies returned several top players like Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed Jr., and Solo Ball this offseason.
However, the Jayhawks are coming off a stretch in which they won three games in as many days in the Players Era tournament. During that stretch, Bill Self's group defeated Notre Dame, Syracuse, and No. 17 Tennessee for a third-place finish in the event.
Kansas did all of this without its star player, Darryn Peterson, whose status is up in the air for Tuesday.
When Was the Last Time Kansas Was a Home Underdog?
It isn't very often that KU isn't favored at home, even throughout the past few years when the Jayhawks haven't performed up to their standard.
The last time KU was a home underdog was in February 2024 against Houston. The time before that was in 2021 against Baylor. Unsurprisingly, the Jayhawks won both of those games by double digits, because that's just what Coach Self does.
This spread is certainly risky to pick considering how good a team UConn is, but picking the Jayhawks' moneyline at even odds feels like a steal. It is never a good bet to pick against Kansas in The Phog.
The last time UConn came to Allen Fieldhouse, it lost 69-65 yet went on to win a national title. That goes to show what a difference playing at home makes for Kansas.
If Peterson does end up being active for the contest, the betting line may shift in KU's favor, so it would probably be best to take the Jayhawks now before any news arises.
Odds courtesy of ESPN Bet. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.