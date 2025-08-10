Kansas Transfer David Coit Adapting to New Role at Maryland
David Coit was one of several Kansas Jayhawks who transferred away from the program this offseason.
While Bill Self mustered up enough depth to replenish KU's backcourt, Coit was a rare bright spot in what was a difficult year for the program in 2024-25.
Now at Maryland, Coit is set to finish his NCAA career in College Park under head coach Buzz Williams.
In a new episode of 'Meet the Terps' from Maryland Sports Radio, Coit briefly touched on his time in Lawrence and what led him to transfer.
"I needed a different situation. Not better, just different," Coit said. "Buzz and Rock never lied to me. I knew I could trust them."
It was certainly a frustrating campaign for the Jayhawks, a team that entered the preseason ranked No. 1 nationally yet lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Arkansas.
Coit went so far as to say that his current Maryland squad is the best he has ever played with.
"This is probably the best team I've been around," he proclaimed. "Not just skill-wise. Character, teammates, competitiveness, communication - best team for sure. I've never been a part of something like that."
Some may view this as a dig at his former school, but it's hard to argue with what he said. Fans witnessed first-hand just how dysfunctional Kansas was a year ago.
During his tenure at KU, Coit was known as an outspoken leader both on and off the court. His vocal presence helped keep teammates accountable, and Coach Self praised him on numerous occasions for this trait.
His competitive fire and willingness to push the group were qualities that will serve him well as he takes on a bigger role with Maryland.
In 34 games as a Jayhawk, the New Jersey native averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 15.5 minutes per game. He connected on over one 3-pointer a game, knocking down 46-of-119 attempts — good for a 38.7% clip.
At just 5-foot-10, Coit displayed energy and grit whenever he stepped on the court despite his stature. He became a fan-favorite in Allen Fieldhouse for those exact reasons.
He is expected to back up former Indiana standout Myles Rice at point guard, but he could see extended playing time off the bench if his shot is falling.
With one year of eligibility left, Coit has the chance to deliver his best season yet with the Terrapins.