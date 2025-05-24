Final Destination: Reviewing Where Each Kansas Basketball Transfer Committed
The Kansas Jayhawks still need to make roster adjustments, but all of their transfer departures have officially landed at new schools.
Former Kansas wing Rakease Passmore committed to Maryland on Friday following his lone campaign in Lawrence.
With Passmore off the board, no ex-Jayhawks remain on the open market. Where did each Kansas basketball transfer commit this offseason?
AJ Storr: Ole Miss
One of the most disappointing transfers in the nation in 2024-25, Storr pledged to Chris Beard and the Rebels once the season ended. At his eighth school in as many years, the Illinois native hopes to improve his play in his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Rylan Griffen: Texas A&M
Griffen was yet another underwhelming transfer addition to the Jayhawks last year. The former Alabama sharpshooter made his way back to the SEC, committing to Texas A&M.
David Coit: Maryland
While Coit initially voiced his desire to return to KU in the upcoming season, it didn't take long for him to enter his name in the portal. The undersized 3-point sniper will round out his college career with Buzz Williams at Maryland.
Rakease Passmore: Maryland
Passmore was supposed to be a work in progress for Bill Self and his staff, but a rocky freshman year soured his tenure at KU. The incoming sophomore followed Coit, taking his talents to College Park.
Zach Clemence: Texas A&M
A national champion with Kansas in 2022, the 6-foot-10 Clemence had one of the more abnormal KU careers in recent history. He committed to UC Santa Barbara in 2023 just to return to KU, then transferred away to Texas A&M two years later.
Flory Bidunga: Kansas
A little bonus — Bidunga was the only transfer who most Jayhawk fans genuinely wanted back, but the standout big man surprisingly returned to Lawrence for a sophomore year after entering the portal.