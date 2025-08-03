Kansas Basketball Transfer Commits to SEC School in Portal
After entering the transfer portal in July, former Kansas Jayhawks guard Noah Shelby has committed to a new school in the transfer portal.
According to a report from On3, the veteran pledged to Texas A&M with two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Shelby, a 6-foot-3 guard who previously played at Vanderbilt and Rice, joined KU as a walk-on for the 2024–25 season. He redshirted during his lone year in Lawrence and did not appear in any games.
He was set to count against the scholarship limit in the upcoming season, but he entered the transfer portal months before the campaign began.
Across 44 NCAA games, Shelby has averaged 3.9 points and 0.8 rebounds on 34.0% field goal shooting.
The McKinney, Texas, native is not the only former Jayhawk to have transferred to A&M in the current portal cycle. Shelby will join former teammate Rylan Griffen, who also made the decision to transfer to the Aggies.
Shelby now has an opportunity to carve out a role in College Station over the next couple of seasons under new head coach Bucky McMillan.
In his place, Bill Self made a late-offseason addition by bringing Canadian point guard Nginyu Ngala on board in late July.