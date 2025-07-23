Kansas Basketball Transfer Sets Primary Goal for New-Look Jayhawks
One of the biggest offseason additions for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks was Tre White, a transfer from Illinois entering his final season of college ball.
For the first time since enrolling at KU, White met with the media on Monday to discuss the upcoming season and how his first few weeks on campus have gone.
One of the most compelling points he discussed was the goal he laid out for the team as a whole and how new additions Paul Mbiya and Kohl Rosario fit into the equation.
“When we got our last two pieces, Paul [Mbiya] and Kohl [Rosario], I mean, they’re dogs,” White said. “Paul is a dominant big man, Kohl is a super athletic, hard-working guard. I feel like they just fit with our grit and the toughness we want to play with.”
“Our goal for this year, we want to be the toughest team in the Big 12, one of the hardest-playing teams in the Big 12, and [Paul and Kohl] fit right into that,” White proclaimed.
After consecutive disappointing seasons where fans often questioned the team's effort, bringing in high-energy players like White and Melvin Council Jr. will undoubtedly contribute to the goal White set for the team.
White says he sees the roster pieces Kansas has assembled fitting together well and that he is confident they will gel.
He brings an array of skills to the team, including terrific rebounding for his size and versatile defense.
The 6-foot-7 forward noted that after spending time at Illinois as a role player, he is transitioning to KU seamlessly as a complementary piece to bigger stars like Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga. He is trying to lean into the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ archetype of a player who does a little bit of everything on the floor.
