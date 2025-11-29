Three Surprising Kansas Basketball Stats After the Season’s First Month
There have been many surprises through the first eight games of the 2025-26 Kansas basketball season, primarily due to the fact that Darryn Peterson has missed all but two contests because of an injury.
That has forced other players to step up and contribute at a much higher usage than expected.
Given that almost every rotational player heading into the season was a newcomer, there were a lot of questions about who would put up what stats. However, several players have posted some intriguing numbers so far, and these three stand out the most.
3. Melvin Council Jr.: 5.3 Assists Per Game
With Peterson sidelined, Council has been tasked with leading the offense as the primary playmaker. That has resulted in him averaging over five assists per game despite never posting more than 4.1 per contest at his previous two Division I stops.
This isn't all that surprising given Peterson's injury and the fact that Council was the primary scoring option at his old schools. However, he has been a much better facilitator than people expected, with head coach Bill Self comparing him to Tyshawn Taylor on multiple occasions.
While his assist numbers might drop a bit once Peterson returns, Council should continue to dish out open looks for his teammates regardless of his offensive limitations.
2. Tre White: 5.9 Free Throw Attempts Per Game
The only qualifying player averaging over 3.0 free throw attempts per game is White, who is nearly doubling that number himself.
White has shot as many as 13 free throw attempts in a night. He has been very efficient from the charity stripe as well, shooting it at an 83.0% clip.
While it was well-known that he was a savvy veteran when he transferred to KU this offseason, most people weren't aware how effective he was at getting to the line. The most free throw attempts he had previously averaged was 3.5.
White is capable of getting defenders in the air and drawing contact to bail out the offense. This aspect has become an important part of the Jayhawks' scoring.
1. Bryson Tiller: 25.4 Minutes Per Game
Many people weren't sure whether Tiller would have much of a role in the rotation entering the season. The calendar is about to flip over to December, and he is playing the fourth-most minutes of any Jayhawk.
Not only has he started each of the past five games, but he has averaged 30.8 minutes per game during that span. Tiller has established himself as a mainstay in the starting five.
Coach Self feels comfortable playing him and Flory Bidunga together, which has opened up more opportunities in the lineup. Despite once being expected to compete with Paul Mbiya for frontcourt minutes, Tiller has set himself apart as the team's top power forward option.