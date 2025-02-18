Kansas Basketball Unveils Stylish New Adidas Uniforms
Kansas basketball is taking its court style to the next level with the unveiling of new exclusive uniforms designed by Fear of God founder and creative director, Jerry Lorenzo.
The highly-anticipated uniforms will make their debut on February 22 when the Jayhawks face Oklahoma State.
The sleek, minimalist uniforms reflect Lorenzo’s signature design aesthetic, combining high fashion with performance. In addition to the new uniforms, players will wear a custom II Basketball Poppy Red shoe colorway, specifically designed for both on-court action and warmups.
This bold shoe design complements the uniforms by adding a dynamic pop of color to the otherwise simplistic white design. A departure from Kansas’ traditional blue and crimson palette, this version of KU’s uniform is minimalistic and strikingly different, standing out with its clean, white modern look.
Fear of God has become a prominent name in sports and streetwear, and this collaboration marks a significant crossover between high fashion and college athletics.
Jerry Lorenzo’s designs have long emphasized individuality and athletic excellence, making the partnership a natural fit for Kansas and Adidas.
Kansas fans will get their first glimpse of the new uniforms and shoes when the Jayhawks hit the court at Allen Fieldhouse against Oklahoma State.