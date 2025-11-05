Bill Self Names Kansas Basketball Team’s Unofficial Sixth Man
Kansas basketball has put out the same starting lineup in both of its exhibition matchups and the season opener against Green Bay. However, the bench rotations are still being figured out as the season progresses.
During his press conference on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Bill Self spoke to the media about a number of topics. When asked about what he has seen from redshirt sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson, Self said that he believes Jackson can be a big player for this team and potentially the Jayhawks' top bench contributor.
"I'm happy with him right now. I see him as the first guard off the bench," Self said. "And if I see him playing the best, he stays in the game. So basically, a sixth starter type of guy."
"I think he can lead. He's been here for two years, even though he's a sophomore, because he had to sit out last year. So he's got a feel on what we're trying to do and accomplish," Self added. "He's such a good person and guys like him that his voice will carry, and I think he can become a sounder player."
Jackson and big man Bryson Tiller have typically been the first players off the bench for the Jayhawks, so it's not surprising that Self views Jackson as the sixth man. He is capable of filling in for Darryn Peterson as the backup point guard and ball handler, or playing off the ball and showcasing his strong defensive skills and athleticism.
Across KU's two exhibitions and one regular-season game combined, Jackson is averaging 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 4-for-8 (50.0%) shooting.
While he hasn't been particularly impressive in the box score, Jackson could turn out to be an X-factor for this squad. Coming out of high school, he was a 5-star recruit and participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
He was thought to be the point guard of the future in Lawrence, but a rocky freshman year halted his progress. By midseason, he was replaced in the starting lineup by Johnny Furphy.
The 6-foot-3 guard unfortunately tore his patellar tendon during the offseason of his sophomore year. Rather than transferring, he stayed with the program to continue improving as a player and is now back on the court with no restrictions.
The Jayhawks' bench is still searching for more offensive production early in the season. Players like Jadyen Dawson and freshmen Paul Mbiya and Samis Calderon have struggled to get it going, which has limited KU's rotations on the bench.
Jackson still has a chance to become a star in Lawrence if he continues improving his shooting and ability to attack the rim. His burst and intangibles could be exactly what KU needs when one of the starters is having a bad game and the team needs a spark.