New Kansas Big 12 Rival Parts Ways with Head Coach
Just nine days ago in Salt Lake City it was the Utah Utes handing then-No. 17 Kansas a 74-67 defeat.
That win moved Utah to 14-11 overall on the season and 6-8 in Big 12 play. Despite splitting its two games since, Utah is moving on from head coach Craig Smith. Jeff Goodman was the first to report it Monday afternoon.
Smith took over at Utah beginning in the 2021-22 season. Despite going 11-20 that first season, the Utes improved to 17-15 in year two, and 22-15 overall last year.
Perhaps moving on from Smith isn't a huge surprise for Utah as the Utes will almost certainly miss the tournament again this year, but doing so now seems a bit odd - perhaps more so when you consider this is the Utes' first season in the Big 12.
Kansas of course fell at Utah just over a week ago. Even though a win over Kansas this season isn't as big as beating the Jayhawks usually is, it's still surprising to see Smith let go not even 10 days later.
Smith coached previously at Utah State, South Dakota, and Mayville State before accepting the Utah job.
In the Big 12, the seats of Bobby Hurley at Arizona State and Johnny Dawkins at UCF seemed to be the hottest but Smith jumped both in line.
Utah's search for a new head coach will be another Big 12 happening to keep an eye on for Kansas Jayhawks fans this coming off-season.