KANSAS

New Kansas Big 12 Rival Parts Ways with Head Coach

Utah is moving on from head basketball coach Craig Smith

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith reacts to a call against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith reacts to a call against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just nine days ago in Salt Lake City it was the Utah Utes handing then-No. 17 Kansas a 74-67 defeat.

That win moved Utah to 14-11 overall on the season and 6-8 in Big 12 play. Despite splitting its two games since, Utah is moving on from head coach Craig Smith. Jeff Goodman was the first to report it Monday afternoon.

Smith took over at Utah beginning in the 2021-22 season. Despite going 11-20 that first season, the Utes improved to 17-15 in year two, and 22-15 overall last year.

Perhaps moving on from Smith isn't a huge surprise for Utah as the Utes will almost certainly miss the tournament again this year, but doing so now seems a bit odd - perhaps more so when you consider this is the Utes' first season in the Big 12.

Kansas basketball battles Utah in 2025 in Salt Lake Cit
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Caleb Lohner (11) gets blocked by Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the second half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Kansas of course fell at Utah just over a week ago. Even though a win over Kansas this season isn't as big as beating the Jayhawks usually is, it's still surprising to see Smith let go not even 10 days later.

Smith coached previously at Utah State, South Dakota, and Mayville State before accepting the Utah job.

In the Big 12, the seats of Bobby Hurley at Arizona State and Johnny Dawkins at UCF seemed to be the hottest but Smith jumped both in line.

Utah's search for a new head coach will be another Big 12 happening to keep an eye on for Kansas Jayhawks fans this coming off-season.

More From Kansas Jayhawks On SI

AP Poll Shake-Up: Kansas Basketball Misses Top 25 Cut

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Basketball