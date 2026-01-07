Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs TCU

Kansas and TCU are gearing up to square off in their second Big 12 matchup of conference play. The Horned Frogs opened conference action with a home victory over Baylor, while KU fell to UCF in Orlando in a true road game.



For those who cannot watch the game or simply want to keep up with the action, refresh this page periodically for live score updates throughout the night.

First Half

Second Half

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU Basketball

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Link: Watch ESPN

Kansas vs. TCU Preview

The Jayhawks are coming off their second road loss of the season, dropping them to 1-2 in true road games. Meanwhile, TCU has won its lone road contest so far, a victory earlier this year at North Texas. The Horned Frogs also own wins over Florida and a previously ranked Baylor squad.



Jamie Dixon's team sits at No. 53 in KenPom, highlighted by the No. 20 defense in the country but an offense ranked No. 11. KU currently slots in at No. 18 overall, with the seventh-best defense nationally and the 54th-ranked offense.

TCU is led by David Punch, who averages 14.0 points and 2.4 blocks per game, along with key contributors Micah Robinson (10.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and Brock Harding (8.8 PPG, 5.9 APG).



Kansas continues to rely heavily on Darryn Peterson offensively, who leads the team with 20.6 points and 4.2 rebounds, while also getting strong production from Tre White (14.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG) and Flory Bidunga (14.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG) during his extended injury absence