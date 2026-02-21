KANSAS

Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 8 Kansas vs Cincinnati

Keep track of the Kansas vs. Cincinnati basketball score in today's matchup as we provide periodic updates of the game.
Jan 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) battles for position against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Josh Reed (10) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) battles for position against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Josh Reed (10) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

No. 8 Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse today to host a Cincinnati Bearcats team that is riding a three-game winning streak. The Jayhawks are coming off an 81-69 road win against Oklahoma State and are looking to position themselves higher in the Big 12 standings.

We will be tracking the live game score periodically here at Kansas On SI. Refresh this page for updates and highlights if you cannot tune into the contest.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Live: First Half Updates

Elmarko Jackson
Kansas freshman guard Elmarko Jackson (13) dunks over Cincinnati in the first half of the Big 12 Conference Tournament first round game Wednesday, March 13, 2024, inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Second Half

How to Watch Kansas vs. Cincinnati

Time: 12 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS
Link: Watch CBS

Published
