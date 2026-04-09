Former Kansas big man Bryson Tiller became the second Jayhawk to enter the transfer portal earlier this week. Despite starting 31 games as a redshirt freshman, Tiller is now exploring alternative options on the open market.



A dreadful end to the 2025-26 campaign may have soured KU fans' perception of Tiller. He's now reportedly being pursued by schools like Michigan, Arizona, and even Missouri (yuck!).

Since Tiller has likely played his final game in Lawrence, head coach Bill Self has big shoes to fill to replace what would have been a sure-fire starter in next year's lineup. But yesterday, a familiar face entered his name into the portal who could be the perfect successor to Tiller.

NEWS: TCU forward David Punch plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3.



The 6-7 sophomore averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season. Earned All-Big 12 honorable mention. Represented by Valor Sports Agency. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/SAHYdssKbl — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 9, 2026

Following a two-year stint at TCU, incoming junior David Punch is now available for the Jayhawks. His breakout sophomore campaign makes him an ideal candidate to replace Tiller in the starting lineup.

Bryson Tiller’s Replacement: Could It Be David Punch?

Standing at 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, Punch lives up to his name with his physical frame. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and a combined 3.2 steals and blocks for the season.



Although he has limitations as a 3-point and foul shooter, Punch is extremely effective in the post. This year's team lacked a big man who could create his own shot on the low block, but Punch would provide exactly that.

As an offensive rebounder, Punch is one of the most effective in the country, averaging 2.0 per game this year along with 4.8 on the defensive end. He is exactly the kind of brute force Kansas hasn't had in the paint for quite some time.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) reacts after an injury during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In his two games against the Jayhawks this year, Punch averaged 22.0 points and 9.5 rebounds, grabbing seven offensive boards and blocking seven shots. One would have to think that his impressive performances versus KU this year would put him on Coach Self's radar immediately.



Of course, adding Punch wouldn't be the only move Kansas makes to its frontcourt. It still has to make up for the loss of an All-Big 12 talent in Flory Bidunga at the center position and potentially bring back Paul Mbiya as a backup five.

Retaining Tiller is still a slight possibility, but it should not be viewed as the most realistic option. If Punch can be lured to Lawrence at a reasonable NIL price tag, he would immediately skyrocket to the top of KU's power forward target list.