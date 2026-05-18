Kansas Could Pivot to Current High School Commit to Round Out 2026-27 Roster

Many Kansas fans are under the impression that the Jayhawks have essentially wrapped up their 2026 offseason following the addition of top-ranked prospect Tyran Stokes and four highly touted transfers. There is still a lingering question regarding how much NIL money the program has left to supplement next year's squad.

The current team as it stands could still compete atop the Big 12 and earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, it remains to be seen whether some of KU's newcomers will flame out at the high-major level and disappoint.



If Bill Self is looking for an answer to solve the Jayhawks' depth concerns, there may be one hiding in plain sight. Class of 2027 commit Javon Bardwell could attempt to reclassify up one year and join the team this offseason.

Can Javon Bardwell Reclass to 2026?

A product of Overtime Elite, Bardwell is KU's lone pledge among the nation's rising seniors. He is rated the No. 12 player and No. 4 small forward in his class on 247 Sports as a consensus 5-star talent.



There was talk of Bardwell reclassifying during this past season as the Stokes recruitment saga unfolded. He was viewed as a reasonable alternative to the Rainier Beach High School phenom if Stokes had committed to Kentucky or another school pursuing him.

But now that the calendar has flipped to the middle of May and the Jayhawks still have some glaring roster holes, uncertainty continues to grow in Lawrence. Aside from the top six or seven expected contributors on the roster, nobody truly knows where the rest of the production will come from on either end of the floor.

He recently began his time on the AAU circuit with Compton Magic, meaning reclassification likely hasn't been at the forefront of his mind lately. Still, if an opportunity arose to gain an extra year of development under one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history, that would be a difficult offer to turn down.



This is something Kansas must at least consider before officially putting a pin in the offseason. Considering this could be Self's final year at the helm, the coaching staff must pull out all the stops to ensure the Jayhawks are a championship-caliber team.