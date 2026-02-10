Social Media Reacts to Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Sitting vs Arizona
Kansas star Darryn Peterson was a late scratch from the Jayhawks' lineup on Monday, less than an hour before tip-off against No. 1 Arizona. The projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick was held out due to "flu-like symptoms," according to a KU spokesperson.
At halftime, Kansas trails the undefeated Wildcats by three points 45-42, and Peterson's absence has been noticeable. It marks the 11th time this season and the second instance during conference play that Peterson has been sidelined.
The situation has been confusing for both KU fans and college basketball fans as a whole. The reasoning for Peterson missing tonight's game differs from what plagued him earlier in the season.
At one point, he was reportedly dealing with cramping in his hamstring and quad that significantly limited his mobility and explosiveness. That issue technically has carried into Big 12 action, though Peterson has appeared to manage it by playing reduced minutes and even played season-high minute totals in back-to-back games last week against Texas Tech and Utah.
Then suddenly, ahead of what was shaping up to be KU's biggest regular-season game, Peterson was seen warming up while looking visibly ill on the court. Head coach Bill Self ultimately made the decision to sit him and inserted Jamari McDowell into the starting lineup.
Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of questions surrounding the situation, especially given that this contest was expected to be one of Peterson's biggest showcases of the year for NBA scouts and an instant classic inside Allen Fieldhouse. This was widely viewed as the toughest matchup the Wildcats would have to face all year.
Instead, Kansas has been forced to play shorthanded and lean more heavily on role players who are not built to carry a full offensive load. It has become a common theme for the Jayhawks this year and one that is becoming more worrisome every game he misses.
On social media, reactions have been mixed, with some fans criticizing Peterson for missing another game, while others believe a larger issue may be at play and that the decision goes beyond simply labeling him as "soft." Here are some of the notable reactions from X so far.
Frustrations are going to be high in Lawrence right now, but the truth is that if Peterson plays at full health in March Madness, none of this will matter in the long run. Ultimately, the Jayhawks can only make a deep tournament run with Peterson leading the charge, and they are going to have to deal with his injury fiascos until his freshman year comes to a close.
