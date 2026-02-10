Social Media Reacts to Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Sitting vs Arizona

Kansas star Darryn Peterson was a late scratch from the Jayhawks' lineup on Monday, less than an hour before tip-off against No. 1 Arizona. The projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick was held out due to "flu-like symptoms," according to a KU spokesperson.



At halftime, Kansas trails the undefeated Wildcats by three points 45-42, and Peterson's absence has been noticeable. It marks the 11th time this season and the second instance during conference play that Peterson has been sidelined.

The situation has been confusing for both KU fans and college basketball fans as a whole. The reasoning for Peterson missing tonight's game differs from what plagued him earlier in the season.



At one point, he was reportedly dealing with cramping in his hamstring and quad that significantly limited his mobility and explosiveness. That issue technically has carried into Big 12 action, though Peterson has appeared to manage it by playing reduced minutes and even played season-high minute totals in back-to-back games last week against Texas Tech and Utah.

Then suddenly, ahead of what was shaping up to be KU's biggest regular-season game, Peterson was seen warming up while looking visibly ill on the court. Head coach Bill Self ultimately made the decision to sit him and inserted Jamari McDowell into the starting lineup.



Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of questions surrounding the situation, especially given that this contest was expected to be one of Peterson's biggest showcases of the year for NBA scouts and an instant classic inside Allen Fieldhouse. This was widely viewed as the toughest matchup the Wildcats would have to face all year.

Instead, Kansas has been forced to play shorthanded and lean more heavily on role players who are not built to carry a full offensive load. It has become a common theme for the Jayhawks this year and one that is becoming more worrisome every game he misses.



On social media, reactions have been mixed, with some fans criticizing Peterson for missing another game, while others believe a larger issue may be at play and that the decision goes beyond simply labeling him as "soft." Here are some of the notable reactions from X so far.

I said it the other night.



It’s impossible to call this Kansas team a national title contender until we see Darryn Peterson string together 4 or 5 consecutive full games. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 10, 2026

I’m a huge fan of Darryn Peterson’s game but at this point it just feels like he’s ducking smoke. The perceived lack of drive is a red flag for me. Just my opinion — Kyle Sloter (@KyleSloter) February 10, 2026

7 figure paycheck and you can’t play through the sniffles. Seriously hard to defend anymore — Shaemus (@shae_aII_day) February 10, 2026

I refuse to believe Darryn Peterson wants to sit as much as he does.



At some point he needs to stick up for himself to his agent.



You know his coaches and teammates are talking behind his back. https://t.co/kRUw71Uq7j — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) February 10, 2026

Darryn Peterson when it’s time to play basketball pic.twitter.com/nlHlqSFvJ9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 10, 2026

Darryn Peterson (or his agent) holding Kansas basketball hostage is insane. Character matters. Integrity and leadership matter. Loving basketball matters. Elite players don’t need to load manage, they fucking play ball. And don’t feel bad for Bill Self…he recruited this loser… https://t.co/37Pq6L4Ul0 — Shelby K. (@MizShelbyK) February 10, 2026

Darryn Peterson will be remembered as the guy who brought load management to college basketball. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YtXfF0SwRw — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) February 10, 2026

I swear every single time Darryn Peterson has something pop up, it’s not a coincidence that Darren Matsubara and/or his parents are always present. Same thing happened against BYU in the 2nd half. Why I have a hard time getting on 19 year old Darryn for this stuff https://t.co/xAdfnzCxUZ — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) February 10, 2026

People are freaking out about Darryn Peterson’s availability impacting his professional career, but the reality is he’s simply proving he can load manage with the best of the NBA.



Already a pro hooper!! — Nate Hornung (@Shaggy_Bets) February 10, 2026

I just cannot comprehend how an athlete as elite as Darryn Peterson can watch his teammates play this hard and be fine chilling on the bench



Kansas is working their ass off for every rebound, loose ball, and stop right — WBR (@W_B_Rick) February 10, 2026

BYU AJ Dybantsa, may be a few decimal points worse than Kansas Darryn Peterson overall, but this whole I don’t really feel like playing today attitude from Peterson and sitting out second half of games nonsense is going to ruin this team come March and it possibly already has… — Shayne Trail (@ShayneTrail) February 10, 2026

I think it’s more than clear now Darryn Peterson doesn’t have any Kobe or MJ in him 😂



Special talent, weak mentality — Nathan (@PFGNathan) February 10, 2026

Frustrations are going to be high in Lawrence right now, but the truth is that if Peterson plays at full health in March Madness, none of this will matter in the long run. Ultimately, the Jayhawks can only make a deep tournament run with Peterson leading the charge, and they are going to have to deal with his injury fiascos until his freshman year comes to a close.