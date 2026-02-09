Kansas’ Darryn Peterson Has Perfect Bounce-Back Opportunity vs Arizona

Darryn Peterson's biggest national showcase came last Saturday against BYU in a 90-82 victory, where he flashed the talent that makes him such a coveted NBA Draft prospect. However, tonight's clash with No. 1 Arizona could prove to be even more beneficial for his draft stock.



The top-ranked Wildcats have yet to lose a game, entering the matchup with an incredible 23-0 record. It presents a perfect opportunity for Peterson to bounce back following a mediocre week against the toughest opponent the Jayhawks will face all season.

In 20 minutes against BYU, Peterson was incredible, scoring 18 points and shooting 6-for-7 from the field in the first half. But over the past two games, he hasn't looked nearly as explosive and has struggled for his own lofty standards.



Although he hit the game-tying and game-winning 3-pointers late against Texas Tech, he was held scoreless for nearly the first 19 minutes of the second half and finished shooting 5-for-14 from the field. During this two-game stretch, he has shot just 38.5%, and after another underwhelming performance against Utah on Saturday, head coach Bill Self challenged him to be better in his postgame press conference.

Granted, Peterson isn't going to look unstoppable every night due to the immense defensive attention he commands, but he will need to be far more effective tonight. Arizona owns the top-ranked defensive rating in the country and recently held BYU phenom AJ Dybantsa to a dreadful 6-for-24 shooting performance. The Wildcats are accomplishing this on defense while still scoring 84 or more points in all but one conference game.



Another thing to note is Peterson's matchup against fellow freshman standouts Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, both of whom will likely be future NBA lottery picks. Peterson showed against BYU that when facing one-and-done talents like himself, he can elevate his level of play.

One encouraging takeaway from the past two contests is that he has finished both second halves without appearing limited by his lingering cramping issues. It marked the first time all season he was active for an entire night, let alone consecutive games. Regardless, Peterson clearly hasn't been at his best physically, and it may be more beneficial to have him at full strength for 25 minutes than compromised for 35.

Regardless, if his shot continues to struggle, it is important that he maintains the same defensive intensity he has displayed recently. Peterson's two-way impact has been more evident lately, as he has recorded eight steals over the past three games.



Ultimately, if KU wants to pull off the win tonight, it will need significantly more production from Peterson than it has received in recent outings. The Jayhawks have yet to face a team of Arizona's caliber, and they will quickly find out just how good Tommy Lloyd's squad is if Peterson doesn't return to his usual form.

