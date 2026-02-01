3 Observations From Kansas’ Win Over BYU: Darryn Peterson Takes Over

No. 14 Kansas hosted No. 13 BYU in a huge Big 12 clash featuring a pair of first-year stars in Kansas’ Darryn Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa.



The outing lived up to the hype, as each freshman made their mark and the game went down to the wire. Eventually, the Jayhawks squeaked out the win, triumphing by a final score of 90-82.



Here are three instant observations from Kansas’ fifth straight win:

Three observations from Kansas’ statement win over BYU

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) fires a three point shot against BYU Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson is the best player in the country

The freshman phenom has missed too many games to be in the thick of the discussion for any official hardware, but Darryn Peterson is the top hooper in the nation.



In just 20 minutes – the vast majority of which came in the first half – Peterson poured in 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting, snagged three rebounds, dished out an impressive assist and was excellent defensively, registering three steals.

Darryn Peterson was HOOPIN’ in the first half vs. No. 13 BYU 😦



🔥 18 PTS

🔥 6-7 FG

🔥 3 STL pic.twitter.com/nQ3GvkHFpP — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2026

On offense, Peterson hit midrange pull-ups, got downhill and displayed his versatile finishing package, played off the ball and knocked down triples (3-for-5 from deep), and, of course, threw down a rim-rocking jam. An elite offensive player with zero weaknesses in his game, Peterson is the most polished product the nation has on that end.

Defensively, he was superb on the ball, excellent in help and was all over passing lanes vs. BYU. And that showing wasn’t an anomaly – it was a reflection of his performance on that end all year long.

The Kansas defense is elite

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Holding BYU to just 33 points in the first half, Kansas put the clamps on the Cougars, sitting in gaps, playing elite on-ball defense and channeling drivers into the Jayhawks’ top-notch rim-protector: big man Flory Bidunga.

Few teams are more principled on that end than Bill Self’s club, which doesn’t make any mistakes and plays with all-out effort. Nevertheless, even the stingiest defensive units aren’t invincible.



BYU’s Richie Saunders was simply unconscious in the second half, hitting well-contested triples and drawing fouls en route to 24 points in the second half (finished with 33).

Still, the Jayhawks snuck out the victory despite a late rally from the Cougars, in large part due to the initial lead, which stemmed from that suffocating first-half defense (and Peterson’s offensive dominance).

Bryson Tiller is a blossoming star

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) celebrates with guard Jamari McDowell (11) after scoring during the first half against the UCF Knights at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

At the start of the season, Bryson Tiller was a glorified spot-up shooter, hardly using his 6-foot-11 frame, aside from utilizing his size to get his shot off at will.

But, as the season has worn on, Tiller has grown more comfortable – evident in his 21-point afternoon vs. BYU. Long-range bombs, post-ups, off-the-dribble dunks – you name it.

Bryson Tiller with arguably the two best games of his college career in his last two games.



Last weekend at Kansas State: 16 PTS, 7 REBS, 6-8 FG



Tonight vs. BYU: 19 PTS, 7 REBS, 7-10 FG, 3-3 3PTpic.twitter.com/Z3UcT2zjbP — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 31, 2026

Tiller got it done in a variety of ways, showing off his diversified skill set and ability to play within the flow of the game.



This version of Tiller, alongside Peterson, Bidunga, Tre White and Melvin Council Jr., gives Kansas a different element – and elevates the ceiling to true Final Four contender.