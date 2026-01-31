KANSAS

Kansas Star Darryn Peterson’s Slam vs BYU Ignites Social Media

Peterson had a nasty jam in the first half against the Cougars - and social media reacted.
Jackson Langendorf|
Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the UCF Knights at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the UCF Knights at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In this story:

Kansas Jayhawks

Darryn Peterson is the truth. We already knew that, but for those yet to see it firsthand, they did on Saturday in the first half of Kansas vs. BYU. The eagerly-anticipated matchup featured the top two projected picks – Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa

Heading into the contest, one could make a valid argument for either player securing that top spot, but, in the first 20 minutes, there appeared to be quite a wide disparity between the pair of hoopers – and the two squads. 

Darryn Peterson and Kansas explode for dominant first half against BYU

Darryn Peterson
Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Peterson came out and immediately got to work, scoring 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting. One-on-one bag work – including waving off a screen to take Dybantsa off the dribble – or catch-and-shoot threes, not to mention downhill attacks, Peterson did it all. 

Defensively, Peterson – and Kansas as a squad – put the handcuffs on the Cougars, holding them to just 33 points, including only seven from Dybantsa. The Jayhawks’ star freshman guard was consistently a step ahead on both ends, anticipating and jumping passing lanes (three steals) or making the right play (had a sweet cross-court assist to Tre White for a triple). 

Late in the first half, Kansas, behind Peterson’s brilliance, already held a 19-point lead, up 45-26 with two minutes and change left in the frame. Then, Peterson brought the rock up, took a quick screen from White, saw a lane to the basket – and attacked. 

Needing just one dribble inside the three-point line to reach the lane, Peterson picked up the ball, rose up – or, more accurately, levitated – before detonating on a pair of Cougars for a thunderous, unforgettable jam that put the finishing touch on Kansas’ dominant first half. 

A few possessions later, the buzzer sounded, signaling the end of the half, with Peterson and Co. ahead 53-33. Naturally, between the dunk, Peterson’s overall half, and Kansas’ lead, social media had a field day. Here are the best reactions to Peterson’s huge dunk and Kansas’ excellent first frame.

Social media explodes as Kansas' Darryn Peterson throws down thunderous jam

Darryn Peterso
Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks back after scoring against Baylor Bears during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 16, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Did this actually just happen??

Did we need confirmation?

Silly... or downright vicious

One of a kind

No. 1 pick debate may no longer be a debate

Why did he (or they) jump?

Darryn Peterson

Who else would be?

Most accurate use of this meme

Don't need to be an expert to see Peterson is feeling great

There are levels to this

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball