Kansas Star Darryn Peterson’s Slam vs BYU Ignites Social Media

Darryn Peterson is the truth. We already knew that, but for those yet to see it firsthand, they did on Saturday in the first half of Kansas vs. BYU. The eagerly-anticipated matchup featured the top two projected picks – Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa.

Heading into the contest, one could make a valid argument for either player securing that top spot, but, in the first 20 minutes, there appeared to be quite a wide disparity between the pair of hoopers – and the two squads.

Darryn Peterson and Kansas explode for dominant first half against BYU

Peterson came out and immediately got to work, scoring 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting. One-on-one bag work – including waving off a screen to take Dybantsa off the dribble – or catch-and-shoot threes, not to mention downhill attacks, Peterson did it all.

Defensively, Peterson – and Kansas as a squad – put the handcuffs on the Cougars, holding them to just 33 points, including only seven from Dybantsa. The Jayhawks’ star freshman guard was consistently a step ahead on both ends, anticipating and jumping passing lanes (three steals) or making the right play (had a sweet cross-court assist to Tre White for a triple).

Late in the first half, Kansas, behind Peterson’s brilliance, already held a 19-point lead, up 45-26 with two minutes and change left in the frame. Then, Peterson brought the rock up, took a quick screen from White, saw a lane to the basket – and attacked.

Needing just one dribble inside the three-point line to reach the lane, Peterson picked up the ball, rose up – or, more accurately, levitated – before detonating on a pair of Cougars for a thunderous, unforgettable jam that put the finishing touch on Kansas’ dominant first half.

A few possessions later, the buzzer sounded, signaling the end of the half, with Peterson and Co. ahead 53-33. Naturally, between the dunk, Peterson’s overall half, and Kansas’ lead, social media had a field day. Here are the best reactions to Peterson’s huge dunk and Kansas’ excellent first frame.

Social media explodes as Kansas' Darryn Peterson throws down thunderous jam

Did this actually just happen??

Did we need confirmation?

Silly... or downright vicious

Darryn Peterson is silly pic.twitter.com/u74k3e0f7Q — Cameron Waddle (@CameronWaddle) January 31, 2026

One of a kind

Darryn Peterson is generational



pic.twitter.com/XOaxFzqMJq — Zach Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) January 31, 2026

No. 1 pick debate may no longer be a debate

Darryn Peterson just lit Allen Fieldhouse on fire.



The NBA execs in attendance have seen Peterson outscore Dybantsa 18-7 after 17 minutes from each player at the half. #KUBBall https://t.co/2O25ysrMAg — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) January 31, 2026

Why did he (or they) jump?

DARRYN PETERSON OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/Azn38W5A1U — Dos (@Dos_knowsball) January 31, 2026

Darryn Peterson

Who else would be?

Darryn Peterson is THE #1 Pick! pic.twitter.com/llqBQ8mb7G — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 31, 2026

Most accurate use of this meme

Hey LeBron Darryn Peterson is here, we’re all good

pic.twitter.com/0gfK1iDVKC — Barstool KU (@BarstoolKU) January 31, 2026

Don't need to be an expert to see Peterson is feeling great

OMG DARRYN PETERSON😱



“I’m no doctor Jay, but I think he’s feeling pretty good right now.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/EPoFnjfKRe — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2026

There are levels to this