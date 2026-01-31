Kansas Star Darryn Peterson’s Slam vs BYU Ignites Social Media
Darryn Peterson is the truth. We already knew that, but for those yet to see it firsthand, they did on Saturday in the first half of Kansas vs. BYU. The eagerly-anticipated matchup featured the top two projected picks – Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa.
Heading into the contest, one could make a valid argument for either player securing that top spot, but, in the first 20 minutes, there appeared to be quite a wide disparity between the pair of hoopers – and the two squads.
Darryn Peterson and Kansas explode for dominant first half against BYU
Peterson came out and immediately got to work, scoring 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting. One-on-one bag work – including waving off a screen to take Dybantsa off the dribble – or catch-and-shoot threes, not to mention downhill attacks, Peterson did it all.
Defensively, Peterson – and Kansas as a squad – put the handcuffs on the Cougars, holding them to just 33 points, including only seven from Dybantsa. The Jayhawks’ star freshman guard was consistently a step ahead on both ends, anticipating and jumping passing lanes (three steals) or making the right play (had a sweet cross-court assist to Tre White for a triple).
Late in the first half, Kansas, behind Peterson’s brilliance, already held a 19-point lead, up 45-26 with two minutes and change left in the frame. Then, Peterson brought the rock up, took a quick screen from White, saw a lane to the basket – and attacked.
Needing just one dribble inside the three-point line to reach the lane, Peterson picked up the ball, rose up – or, more accurately, levitated – before detonating on a pair of Cougars for a thunderous, unforgettable jam that put the finishing touch on Kansas’ dominant first half.
A few possessions later, the buzzer sounded, signaling the end of the half, with Peterson and Co. ahead 53-33. Naturally, between the dunk, Peterson’s overall half, and Kansas’ lead, social media had a field day. Here are the best reactions to Peterson’s huge dunk and Kansas’ excellent first frame.
Social media explodes as Kansas' Darryn Peterson throws down thunderous jam
